Ohio State's Ryan Day Addresses Injuries, Oregon Ducks' Trickery, Rose Bowl Matchup
EUGENE – The rematch of the year is just days away as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks prepare to face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. This is the second time the two teams have faced each other this season; however, the stakes are significantly different. The first matchup between the Ducks and Buckeyes was a regular-season game, while the upcoming Rose Bowl serves as the quarterfinals for the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State has been waiting for the opportunity to face Oregon again after losing in Eugene, Oregon. Now the Buckeyes will have their chance at redemption against the best team in college football in “The Granddaddy of Them All."
“I think that they’re a very good team, and we’re in different places than we were in the middle of the season,” said coach Ryan Day on Monday.
The Buckeyes enter Wednesday’s game fresh off a statement win over the Tennessee Volunteers. During the matchup, Ohio State looked like a different team than when they faced Oregon in October. The biggest difference was how Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly utilized an aggressive passing game. During Ohio State’s 42-17 win over Tennessee, the Buckeyes dominated through the air, finishing the game with 317 yards on 25 completions.
Another noticeable difference is that Ohio State has multiple key players out with injuries. However, despite the setbacks, Day remains confident in his team’s ability to take down the Oregon Ducks.
“They’re resilient,” said Day.
What Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Said Ahead of Facing Oregon in the Rose Bowl:
On the pros and cons of facing a team twice in one season:
"I don't think there's any cons. I think that they're a very good team, and we're in different places than we were in the middle of the season. And the way things are nowadays, when you're into a playoff format, the best teams in the country are going to be in the playoffs. So I think you're going to see this more and more as we move forward."
On the tradition of the Rose Bowl:
"First off, it has an unbelievable tradition, not just in general but for Ohio State. The fact that we're playing a traditional Ohio State/Oregon, Big Ten/Pac-12 match-up, I think, is significant. Anybody who's ever been to the Rose Bowl knows it's one of the best environments there is in college football. And for me, being my third opportunity to coach in the Rose Bowl, I know how special it is, and I know these guys do as well. We've talked about it before."
On his team's mentality:
"These guys want to play their best football. They understand what's at stake here. They want to fight to keep this team together and obviously what's at the end of the road."
On Ohio State’s growth since the last meeting with Oregon:
"We certainly have taken a couple of injuries, so that's affected things, but we've adjusted in a lot of areas. We've grown. Every game you play in, you learn from. Whether you win the game or lose the game, you learn from each week. The team that learns and continues to adapt, make adjustments, address their issues, and enhance their strengths is the team that's going to be the strongest in the end. Our focus has been on our execution and preparation."
On the resilience of the team:
"This team is resilient, they're resilient. It's a mature group. When you get around our players, it doesn't take too long for you to realize the type of guys that we have on this team. There's a lot of pride there, a lot of resilience. I think our culture is as strong as it's ever been. These guys have known from the start of the season that we could be in this situation, and they've prepared for it."
"Our team is still here. We're still fighting. We have an opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country and work toward a national championship. That’s been our focus."
On Will Howard and learning from the loss to Oregon:
"Every great competitor does that. You remember the ones that didn't go well and move on from the ones that did. It's expected of you. Anytime you come away from a game like that, you learn and grow from it. Great competitors carry it with them as motivation. He's an example of that, but he's not the only one on our team. That's helped our preparation and focus this week, knowing we have an opportunity to play Oregon again."
On Dillon Gabriel:
"First off, Gabriel is playing at a high level. He's now a full year into the system, and you can see the comfort level. They've found their identity in all three phases and have done a good job implementing it and adapting as the season has gone on."
On Oregon’s performance:
"They've been very good in special teams—faking punts, finding ways to steal possessions. That’s why I keep saying we have to be on point in all areas and understand how they’re trying to attack us. As the season's progressed, they've done well playing complementary football and using creativity to challenge their opponents."
On Ohio State’s adjustments:
"Every week, our scheme in all three phases has been tweaked—not just to maximize our players’ strengths but to avoid being predictable. Our number of snaps this year has been down intentionally to keep the team fresh for this time of year. I feel like we have a team right now that's ready to play its best football at the end of the season. That’s critical when you talk about both scheme and physical preparation."
On momentum vs. rest:
"I think there's a lot of different ways to look at it. Ultimately, it comes down to who executes and plays better. I’ve seen wild card teams in the NFL use that first win to build momentum, stay in routine, and carry it into the next round. That’s kind of the way we’ve looked at it."
On Preparing for Oregon’s creativity:
"I think when you’re late in the season, it’s a combination of both familiarity and surprises. There’s a lot of coverage you practice all year and don’t quite get to in a game. At the same time, you lean on what your guys know well and trust their training. But there are always going to be change-ups on both sides. You’ve got to adapt and execute when you see something new."
