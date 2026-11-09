Oregon Ducks Show Off Unique Brand Power With Godzilla Collaboration

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) sported the iconic "Mummy Duck" uniform and warmup gear for their trip to Columbus, Ohio, but another unique merchandise drop made its way online just before kickoff.

This collection harkens back to a 2026 preseason cultural moment, and continues to highlight the ever-expanding influence the Oregon Duck brand has on a monster-sized scale (pun intended) and its selling out fast.

Ducks of a Feather's Godzilla x Duck "Epic Clash" collaboration hoodie featuring graphics made by Van Horne Designs. | Ducks of a Feather

The DOAF x The Duck x Godzilla "Epic Clash" Collection

Featuring a "Godzilla vs. Duck Hoodie" ($100), "Kaiju Clash Tee" ($50), "Godzilla vs. Duck Tee" ($50), the three-piece "Epic Clash" collection features a detailed illustration of The Oregon Duck fighting Japanese media icon Godzilla in front of Autzen Stadium. These recent releases serve as a compliment to the original "Toky-O" inspired collection, which featured the Oregon "O" logo mixed with brush stroke text.

According to the Division Street press release, this collaboration comes from an agreement between Toho International, Inc. and DOAF. The collection is also available at The Duck Store starting Saturday.

JUST DROPPED: Godzilla vs Duck 🦆 🔥 . Now at The Duck Store: https://t.co/yo8CHGGHDf pic.twitter.com/pOBu6U8z5O — The Duck Store (@TheDuckStore) November 7, 2026

"The collection's story imagines Godzilla being challenged as it arrives in Eugene, Oregon. Following the events of the Oregon Football team’s Summer 2026 visit to Japan, Godzilla has come to defend its reign but discovers Eugene is defended by The Duck. The collection pits these two icons in an epic battle of monster versus mallard," Division Street said.

As the statement said, this collection calls back to the June 25 through June 27 trip coach Dan Lanning and seven Oregon athletes took to Tokyo, Japan, for the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club," a first-of-its-kind trip devised by the program's NIL group, Division Street, sneaker retailer Flight Club, and the Japan Gridiron Association.

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As of mid-afternoon on Saturday, the hoodie is only available in a size small, the black "Kaiju" shirt is still available in small and medium, and the final white shirt has sizes in small and medium ready for shipping.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot, the duck, performs before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Duck and Godzilla

The collaboration goes beyond merchandise, with the Duck and the famous beast bringing back the infamous 65-foot-tall "inflatable Duck" which made its debut at the 2024 Big Ten media days to add some flash to Oregon joining the conference.

During Oregon's trip to Japan, the inflatable Duck sat next to Godzilla with senior quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman campaign posters sitting below. The marketing stunt went viral online, with some Duck fans even editing the famous monster into the Ducks' online roster profile.

The stunt was yet another push to spread Oregon's brand and show the breadth of Oregon's influence as a program that not only has deep connections to sportswear brand Nike (who originally shipped in Japanese running shoes before producing their own sneakers) but also shows the reach the Ducks have compared to other programs.

"Part of the attraction to be here is just we're innovative. We're on the cutting edge. We're looking at things that are different and maybe haven't been tackled before. Football is a fast-growing sport, and I think the ability to create some exposure again for our team, find a new fanbase that can say Oregon is their favorite team, and then create those unique experiences for our players are all reasons this trip made a lot of sense," Lanning said about the Ducks' ability to bring their brand and players worldwide.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Godzilla x Duck For The Michigan Game

The merchandise release isn't the only thing Godzilla will be involved in this season. When the Ducks welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14, there will be Godzilla-specific videos playing in Autzen Stadium and a graphic of Godzilla and "Go Ducks" in Japanese will appear on Oregon's helmets for the game.

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