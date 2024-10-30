Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Preview Michigan Wolverines: 'Unleash Havoc'

Ducks Digest

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are preparing to fly east to Ann Arbor, MI to face the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa addressed Michigan's explosive weapons in Kalel Mullings and Colston Loveland.

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are preparing to fly east to Ann Arbor, MI to face the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines. The 8-0 Ducks know the challenge of a Big Ten road game, especially one in Michigan Stadium, also known as the "Big House" that holds more than 100,000 fans.

It is a momentous matchup for Oregon, who is one of eight undefeated teams left in college football. Oregon is the only program with three wins over opponents currently ranked in the AP Poll Top-25: No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Boise State, No. 24 Illinois.

A win would Make Oregon 9-0 to open the season for the first time since 2012 and third time in program history (2010).

Below is what Oregon coach Dan Lanning and senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said about the Wolverines.

"Good day from our guys today, good competitive practice, finishing off with red zone there again like we normally do on Wednesdays, so positive from there," Lanning said after Wednesday's practice.

Are the Ducks staying on schedule on first and second downs on offense?

"Yeah, just successful plays, right?" Lanning said. "I think we've identified what creates a successful play and making sure that we're in position to execute it. I think Coach Stein's also called a really good game to put us in position to do that."

On Jordan James establishing himself as an offensive weapon:

"Yeah, just working," Lanning said. "Yeah, he's just worked, and he's proven his effort and his value. Shown up when you're productive on the field, you're going to continue to get opportunities."

On the Ducks limiting penalties:

"Just a level of focus from our players to realize that we can't hurt ourselves," Lanning said.

Senior Jeffrey Bassa on Michigan running back Kalel Mullings, a fifth-year player who is 6-foot-2, 235 pounds:

"Really explosive out the backfield," Bassa said. "You know, right when he catches the ball, he's headed north and south. So really explosive, and I think their O-line does a good job, you know, creating those holes open up for him. So, yeah, got a lot of respect for him."

On what Bassa expects from Derrick Harmon, who played three seasons at Michigan State:

"Yeah, him to unleash havoc," Bassa said. "I know that him coming from Michigan State, their rivalry that they got going on up there, I know he's excited for this game, and I know he's been prepping his tail off all week. I see it in practice. There's a different look in his eyes from this week."

What impact has Harmon made on the defense this season?

"Humongous addition," Bassa said. "Just the way that he creates havoc in the backfield, stopping the run for us, creating turnovers for us, and then also getting after the quarterback as well. A good guy on and off the field."

On Michigan tight end Colston Loveland:

"He's a savvy player," Bassa said. "And I think their offense coordinator and their offense does a great job getting him the ball. You know, whether that's one-on-ones or, just in the middle of the field, they're always going to find ways to get him open."

The Ducks (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Michigan Stadium on Nov. 2. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.

