Oregon Pushing to Flip Four-Star Virginia Tech Recruit Ahead of Michigan Game

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks re-grabbed the nation's attention thanks to their 41-28 rout of Ohio State. That Nov. 7 road win over the previous No. 10 team certainly piqued the interest of recruits.

Oregon, coach Dan Lanning and his staff are expecting a strong list of recruiting visitors now for the Nov. 14 showdown with Michigan. But that includes a reported head-turning four-star visitor who's verbally committed to an ACC power.

Who Will Take in Michigan at Oregon

Oregon running back Brandon Smith carries as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are earning the chance to flip blue-chip running back and Virginia Tech commit JP Jones-Priest amid the Michigan showdown.

Jones-Priest is an expected visitor for this contest, according to Oregon insider for On3 Max Torres. Oregon has never stopped contacting the Arlington, Texas, native and star of Martin High, Torres adds.

"Jones-Priest was offered by Oregon running backs coach and the Ducks last December. He has visited Eugene twice and was originally scheduled to take an official visit on June 19, but that trip fell through," Torres wrote.

With Jones-Priest anticipated to take in Autzen Stadium, this can hand the Ducks a chance to add to their 2027 class, especially at a position of need.

State of Oregon Backfield Future

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr., left, and Oregon running back Jordon Davison warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Oregon is still youthful in the backfield. Running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison are sophomores for the 2026 season. Now, freshman Brandon Smith has emerged as the third option during the Ducks' late-season rebound.

But Oregon and Lanning can certainly use a second running back option for the 2027 recruiting cycle. Only four-star CaDarius McMiller is the lone running back recruit representative. And the native of Tyler, Texas, rose as one of Oregon's earliest verbal commits for the 2027 class, choosing the Ducks back in February.

Smith's late-season emergence will more than likely pique the interest of prep running backs. The freshman from Fresno, California, has helped guide two upsets of the previous No. 24 Northwestern and the Buckeyes. Smith averaged 10.3 yards per carry against the former and has 219 total rushing yards in limited backfield duty this season.

So adding Jones-Priest here in this room can make Oregon's 2027 backfield one of the nation's deepest units. Especially with Hill and Davison eligible to return as juniors before considering entering the NFL Draft.

Examing JP Jones-Priest's Potential Fit With Oregon

Oregon running back Brandon Smith carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones-Priest brings a 5-10, 190-pound frame mixed with electric speed. The latter element is clearly winning over teams like Oregon on the recruiting trail.

He's rumbled his way to 1,171 yards as a senior, but has scored 27 touchdowns for Martin. Jones-Priest brings more than a fast set of wheels, though, on the field. He's a cutback artist who executes a strong plant-and-go technique when evading defenders. Then his eyes and speed do the rest, leading into long scoring scampers.

He's especially effective at the second level, as he turns the jets on from there once linebackers start chasing after him. Oregon has long preferred backs who fall in the "home run hitter" category as guys who can stretch the field after handoffs.

Oregon can pull off the major coup after the Michigan game with Jones-Priest. And do it, as the early December signing period is less than a month away.

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