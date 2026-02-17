Oregon Looking to Flip Quarterback Recruit From the SEC

The Oregon Ducks have retooled their roster for 2026 out of the transfer portal this offseason, and it appears the dust has settled in that regard.

But as is the case with every team around the country, the work on the high school recruiting trail never slows down, and the Ducks certainly are not sitting back and watching . Instead, Oregon is looking to land its first quarterback of the 2027 recruiting class.

Oregon Targeting Alabama Quarterback Commit

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer

Per On3's Max Torres, the Ducks continue to pursue Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback commit Trent Seaborn and are building a "real relationship" with him, something that been brewing for a while after Oregon originally offered him back in 2023. Seaborn took an unofficial visit to Eugene in May 2025.

A product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, AL., Seaborn has been committed to the Crimson Tide since October, but his connection to the program extends back to his childhood when he trained with Galu Tagovailoa, the father of former Alabama star and current Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Seaborn even stayed true to Alabama after Kalen DeBoer was hired following the retirement of the legendary Nick Saban.

"It was kind of funny; I didn’t think if Coach Saban had stayed, I would’ve looked anywhere else, college or recruiting-wise. But when he eventually retired, I had to start looking for other options,” Seaborn told BamaCentral. “At the time, I didn’t know who the new head coach was going to be or if the new coach would want me as a quarterback, so the recruiting process kind of opened up nationally.”

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning

Considering this, it would certainly be a major flex for the Ducks if they can flip Seaborn, who has seemingly every reason to remain with an Alabama program that he's quite familiar with.

Oregon isn't the only team that has shown interest in Seaborn, as he has received offers from programs like Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Michigan, LSU, Arkansas, Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona State and South Carolina among many more.

Oregon Has Yet to Land Quarterback in 2027 Class

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning

If the Ducks were to successfully flip Seaborn from Alabama, they would land their first quarterback of the 2027 cycle.

Oregon has offered multiple quarterbacks in the class that are still uncommitted, including Blake Roskopf, Will Mencl, Andre Adams, Sione Kaho, Dane Weber, Daniel Mielke and Wonderful Monds IV.

Other top 2027 quarterbacks that have already committed elsewhere include Kavian Bryant (Texas Tech), Peter Bourque (Michigan), Trae Taylor (Nebraska), Weston Nielsen (Arizona State) and Keegan Croucher (Ole Miss) among others.

It's no secret that in this age of recruiting, a verbal commitment often means little, so the Ducks will certainly be doing their due diligence regardless of a player's commitment status.