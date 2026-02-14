Elite Tight End Recruit Anthony Cartwright III Updates Oregon Visit Plans

As the Oregon Ducks continue to gain traction with their 2027 recruiting class, the program locked in an official visit with four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III.

According to Rivals, Cartwright scheduled an official visit with the Ducks for June 19-21, following a recent trip to Eugene in January that went well.

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Cartwright is the No. 265 recruit in the nation, the No. 19 tight end, and the No. 6 player from Michigan, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. As one of the top recruits from Michigan, both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will be tough competitors for Cartwright, and according to Rivals, LSU and Miami are also pushing the four-star tight end.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Momentum

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are already up to four commits from the 2027 recruiting class, and Cartwright is one of the top targets the program is looking to add. While it is early, Oregon's 2027 class already ranks No. 19 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per On3.

Between Oregon’s recruiting momentum and a recent trip to Eugene, Cartwright’s interest in the Ducks is continuing to grow, and the official visit in June can help separate the Ducks from the rest.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The visit went well, I got to sit and talk with Coach [Dan] Lanning for a good while, and he not only is a great coach but a great person and leader,” Cartwright told Rivals. “I feel like the culture excites me because it’s clear everybody wants to achieve the same goals there and that’s what you need to be successful and to have teammates and coaches pushing you every day is going to create success.”

MORE: What Washington Legacy Recruit Said About Dan Lanning And Oregon’s Offer

MORE: Dante Moore’s Comments on Will Stein Taking Over in the SEC Speak Volumes

MORE: Bryce Boettcher Gets Real About NFL Draft, Astros Talks And Tackling Bo Nix

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Since Lanning took over the program, the team has been on an upward trajectory, coming off a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance.

What has helped make the program successful is the players who continue to return each season, some of whom choose to forgo the NFL Draft. In 2026, the team will retain several key players, including quarterback Dante Moore and defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei, A’Mauri Washington, and Teitum Tuioti.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their return to the program is significant for recruiting because not only does it keep the program as a contender, but it also shows that Oregon is a place players want to play. With a healthy culture, the Ducks can land top prospects, including Cartwright.

“Oregon is one of the schools that will stay on my list as I begin to narrow it down more,” Cartwright told Rivals.

Drew Mehringer’s Role in Tight End Success

Although the Oregon Ducks will have some staff changes, losing both 2025 coordinators to head coaching positions, the team promoted Drew Mehringer to be the next offensive coordinator. This can be significant for Cartwright’s recruitment, as Mehringer has served as the program’s tight ends coach since 2022.

Oregon has done well developing tight ends, but with Mehringer’s promotion, the position can excel on the Ducks’ offense, which can help the program recruit top prospects, including Cartwright.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have been represented in the first round of the NFL Draft every year since 2020, when the Los Angeles Chargers selected quarterback Justin Herbert.

One of the team’s first round projections for the 2026 NFL Draft is tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who spent all three years of his collegiate career with the Ducks. Sadiq had a breakout season in 2025, leading the team in touchdown receptions (15).

Just one year prior, in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams. The Ducks are becoming a pipeline to the NFL for the tight end position, and their ability to develop players can help them land top recruits. With a good official visit in June, Cartwright could be one of the next tight ends Oregon sends to the NFL.