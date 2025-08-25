Oregon Ducks To Flip Five-Star Recruit? Potential Candidates
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are tied with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the most five-star commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle with four.
The program started the summer outside the top 25 and nearly outside of the top 50 in the highest-rated recruiting classes. After Lanning continued to hit the recruiting trail hard, the Ducks are now No. 3 in the recruiting rankings by On3.
With National Signing Day coming up in December, will Lanning add any more five-stars to his recruiting class?
Flip Targets
Lanning has proven his ability to flip top rated commits since arriving to Eugene. While it’s harder to predict who the Ducks could flip, it’s not out of the question that they could pull off a significant commitment change before signing day.
Oregon was among the teams who was after five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell before he committed to play for the Syracuse Orange. Another five-star wideout the Ducks previously targeted was Chris Henry Jr. Henry ended up shutting down his recruitment in April and announced his commitment to play for Big Ten powerhouse the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Defensive recruits the Ducks were in contention for included five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, who listed Oregon as a finalist, and edge rusher Zion Elee. Arrington ultimately chose Texas A&M, while Elee decided to stay in his home state and committed to the Maryland Terrapins.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class
Leading Oregon’s 2026 class is five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho made history as the highest-rated offensive lineman commit in program history, surpassing Josh Conerly Jr., who was recently selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Joining Iheanacho in the Ducks’ 2026 class is five-star safety Jett Washington. The safety from Las Vegas, Nevada, enters his senior year of high school off a 5A state title. He recorded 38 tackles and five interceptions as a junior.
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison was the first five-star of this cycle to commit to Lanning’s program back in 2024. Harrison stands at 6-7, bringing a physical play style to the tight end position. He doubles as a basketball recruit and showed off his skills at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League this summer.
Edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones is the latest five-star to commit to Oregon. Lanning beat out Alabama to secure the commitment to increase the Ducks’ recruiting ranking. Jones tallied 84 tackles as a junior, 18 tackles for a loss, and 16 sacks.
Potential Risers
Oregon has 11 four-star commitments in the 2026 class, but a couple of names who could rise to five-star status stand out.
Wide receiver Jalen Lott increased his reception total by 56 between his sophomore and junior seasons of high school and more than doubled his receiving yards. As a junior, Lott caught 85 passes for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Lott is also an elite long and high jumper and has the skills to be a major athlete for the Ducks. On3 currently lists him as the No. 3 player at his position nationally. If Lott continues to increase his production as a senior, he has the potential to jump to five-star status.
Quarterback Bryson Beaver is another name to keep an eye on. Beaver is already one of the biggest recruiting risers in the 2026 class.
He committed to Oregon on June 25 and went from not being rated inside the Rivals300 to the No. 44 spot weeks later.
Beaver put on a show at the Elite 11 Finals in June. He showed off his explosive arm that caught the attention of those in attendance. He threw 33 touchdowns as a junior on 66.4 percent completion. Beaver’s stock could continue to rise with a big senior season.