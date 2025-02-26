Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Land 4-Star Safety Xavier Lherisse: Bolster No. 1-Ranked Recruiting Class

The Oregon Ducks have received the commitment from class of 2026 safety, Xavier Lherisse. Other schools that have been in the running for Lherisse are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Cory Pappas

Xavier Lherisse of Eau Gallie runs the ball during the Kickoff Classic game against Mainland Friday, August 16, 2024.Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks have received the commitment from four-star class of 2026 safety, Xavier Lherisse. Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported on Wednesday morning that Lherisse notified him he would be choosing Oregon.

Some other schools that were considered were the Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. 

Xavier Lherisse Commits To Oregon Ducks

Xavier Lherisse of Eau Gallie escapes the grasp of Titusville’s Zymerius Brown in the FHSAA Class 3A football regional semifi
Xavier Lherisse is a 5-10, 185 pound safety out of Melbourne, Florida. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 33 safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. 

Lherisse spoke to On3’s Steve Wiltfong last week about his experiences with Oregon and Ducks coach Dan Lanning.

“Oregon is just different. I went out there for a game this past season and they shot up to the top of my list,” Lherisse said. "They treat me like priority and I love that. Coach Lanning and the whole staff have developed relationships with my family, which I really appreciate.”

In addition to Oregon, Lherisse has visits scheduled to Auburn, Notre Dame, and Florida State this upcoming summer. It will be interesting to see if he still makes the non-Oregon visits after his commitment to the Ducks. 

Oregon Ducks Class of 2026 Ranked No. 1

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Bu
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks now have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 according to On3. They have received 10 commitments; two from five-stars, six from four-stars, and two from three-stars. The highest rated commit thus far is five-star tight end, Kendre Harrison.

Xavier Lherisse is the first defensive back in 2026 to commit to the Oregon Ducks.

