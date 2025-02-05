Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Will Stein Visit 4-Star Recruit Grant Wise
The Oregon Ducks are looking to add to their future offensive line and have locked in on 2026 Grant Wise from Pace, Florida. The 6-3, 300-pound interior offensive lineman is the No. 36 ranked recruit out of the state of Florida according to On3.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Will Stein, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and offensive line coach A'lique Terry all visited Wise in Florida on Jan. 29. This is the second time that the Oregon coaching staff has traveled to Florida to check in on the tremendous offensive lineman. Wise is planning on attending a spring practice in Eugene as well as making an official visit in June.
“Them visiting Pace twice shows that I’m a priority to them... I have a great relationship with the coaches, so it’s always awesome to hang out with them."- Grant Wise via ScoopDuck, On3
Wise will also be visiting the Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers later in February. The Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, and Oklahoma Sooners are also said to be in the hunt along with the Ducks.
“The level of offensive line play year in and year out. Always a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.”- Grant Wise via ScoopDuck, On3
When checking out his junior campaign stats on MaxPreps, Wise is listed having 128 "pancake blocks." For those unaware, a "pancake block" is where an offensive lineman pushes a defensive lineman to the ground, putting them on their back. Wise even writes "IHOP" in the bio of his X account, referencing the International House of Pancakes.
Wise took on 275-pounds for a single on snatch with absolute ease. That's some scary stuff to be across from for any Power Four conference opponent.
For the third time this past season, Oregon's offensive line was named a Joe Moore Award finalist. This honor is given to the best offensive line in college football and is in regards to the best offensive line coach to have made his mark on the game. Moore spent most of his coaching career with the Pittsburgh Panthers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the 1970's up until to the 1990's.
"The Joe Moore Award annually recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing."- Joe Moore Award's website
The key faces of Oregon's 2025 offensive line will be headlined with the return of sophomore Iapani Laloulu, sophomore Dave Luli, redshirt senior Matthew Bedford, and junior Charlie Pickard.
