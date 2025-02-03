What 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks have been knocking it out of the park on the recruiting end. The Ducks own the No. 5 recruiting class in 2025, and they are on track to pick up one of the best classes in the 2026 cycle.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been in hot pursuit over the consensus top 2026 offensive line Jackson Cantwell. The Nixa product has been courted by nearly every school in the country, but recently released his top six schools list which includes the Ducks.
Oregon is battling with Missouri, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia for Cantwell's signature. He spoke with On3 about what the Ducks bring to the table in his recruitment.
“The Ducks are winning lots of football games and have two of my favorite coaches with their HC and position coach," Cantwell told On3.
Cantwell said in an interview at the beginning of the year that Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has played a big factor in the Ducks' recruitment of the five-star prospect.
“A’lique Terry has done a fantastic job building those guys up on the offensive line. They coach about as well as anybody. I think Dan Lanning (Kansas City native) is one of the most likable dudes in college football right now as far as college football goes. I can confirm he’s like that all the time. He’s just a great dude. He knows a lot of guys in our Missouri area, in Southwest Missouri. I get to talk to him a lot and I’ve really enjoyed building that relationship," Cantwell said.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote that Cantwell could project to become an NFL prospect if he continues to develop at a high level.
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect," Brooks said.
The Ducks currently own the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. Their lone offensive lineman commit is the No. 20 player in the class, Kodi Greene. The California native sits as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class.
If he ends up signing with Oregon, Cantwell would become the fifth-highest recruit to sign with the Ducks in program history.
