Oregon Ducks Football's Biggest Expense Revealed

The Oregon Ducks athletic department disclosed its financial statement for the fiscal year of 2025, and the report revealed how much the Oregon football team spends on key expenses like team travel, recruiting, and coaches salaries.

Oregon Football's Biggest Expenses

In reviewing Oregon's fiscal reports since 2023, the Ducks have continued to increase the investment in the football program. The football program alone reported expenses of $60.8 million (with $119.5 million in revenue), and the most expensive cost by far for Oregon was labeled under coaching salaries, benefits, and bonuses: $23.8 million.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Under Ducks coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has become a consistent contender in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff. Not only has the cost of retaining Lanning and his coaching staff increased, but the revenue produced by Oregon football increased roughly $10 million from 2024 to 2025.

In March of 2025, Oregon extended Lanning through the 2030 season and increased his average annual salary near $11 million, per reports.

Other Expenses For Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

The Ducks spent $2.3 million on recruiting, a majority of the $3.4 million spent on recruiting by the entire Oregon athletic department.

Additionally, the football team's travel cost $3.9 million, an increase from the $2.3 million spent on the team's travel during the school's final year in the Pac-12. For Oregon's whole athletic department, team travel increased from $8.6 million to $10.9 million.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches over his team as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the move to the Big Ten certainly increased some of the expenses incurred by the Ducks, Oregon reported media rights revenue of $49.1 million, up $21 million from the Pac-12's final media rights payment.

What Dan Lanning Said After Peach Bowl Loss

The Oregon season ended in disappointing fashion after losing to Indiana in the Peach Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but Lanning and the Ducks are seemingly on the right trajectory.

After the loss, Lanning credited the 2025 Ducks team for building Oregon into a program that consistently contends in the postseason.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The hard part, you know, you got guys like Bryce (Boettcher) that they don't get to be a Duck anymore. They will be a Duck forever, but he does not get to go wear that uniform and go play a game for us again. I really wanted that for them, really wanted them to be able to enjoy that and experience that, and they don't get to. And I didn't do a good enough job of getting them there," said Lanning.

"They set the stage where there might be an opportunity down the road where somebody in this program is able to create something like that again, but he won't get to share that. But he will be a part of that if we're able to accomplish that moving forward," Lanning said.

