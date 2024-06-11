Oregon Football Recruiting: Demetri Manning Commits To Ducks Over Big Ten Foes
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning took to social media to post a Duck emoji... You know what that means...
Oregon just scored another massive recruit. Class of 2025 inside offensive lineman Demetri Manning has announced his commitment to the Ducks.
The three-star recruit Manning also had visited UCLA and Washington. He cancelled his upcoming visits after spending time in Eugene last weekend. Manning picked Oregon over his hometown Huskies.
From Bellevue (Wash.), Manning ranks as the No. 25 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports and the No. 4 recruit in Washington.
The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder is a massive addition for Oregon, who now has two offensive line commits in the 2025 class.
On Monday four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison committed to Oregon.
Oregon now has 9 verbal commits in the 2025 class. Dallas Wilson is the lone 5-star in the group, with seven 4-stars joining him.
Lanning's class of 2024 included two 5-stars—Edge Elijah Rushing and Wide Receiver Gatlin Bair—as well as 16 players with a 4-star rating.
Quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. is set to compete in the Elite 11 finals. This elite quarterback event provides training and competition for the nation's most dominant quarterbacks.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller, son of legendary former Oregon Duck and former NFL first-round draft pick Akili Smith, committed to Oregon in July 2023.
Smith has become one of Oregon best recruiters, eying the nation's No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
“Dakorien Moore (five-star wide receiver) I definitely want to play with him. I’m really (strong) on Dallas Wilson (five-star wide receiver and Oregon commit) right now. Looking forward to playing with him, he’s going to be a big piece," Smith told On3.
Moore decommitted from LSU earlier this month. Texas, Ohio State and Oregon are Moore's top teams.
The future looks bright in Oregon, as it's 2025 recruiting class takes shape.