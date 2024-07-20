Will Oregon Ducks Football Set Another NFL Draft Record in 2025?
The Oregon Ducks had a program-high eight players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will the 2025 NFL Draft break that record of Ducks to the league?
Quite possibly.
There were 257 players drafted in the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Currently, the Ducks have nine athletes ranked within the top 218 NFL Draft prospects on NFL Draft Buzz. If all nine players are drafted in 2025, that would set Oregon's record for most ever.
At the top of the list is transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart, who is projected to be a first-round selection. The Ducks football program has not had a receiver drafted in thefirst round of the NFL Draft in decades. Stewart's position as the No. 4 best receiver and No. 26 prospect would put him projected within the first round's 32 draft picks.
Stewart transferred to Oregon this spring from Texas A&M and immediately made his goals known.
"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," Stewart said. ".... (I want) That ball, man. I'm trying to get those passes."
Stewart’s red zone efficiency and acrobatics make him an intriguing NFL prospect. Stewart's ability to go up for deep balls with soft hands, makes tough catches look effortless.
Oregon senior receiver Tez Johnson also has first-round NFL Draft goals. In a perfect scenario, Johnson would join his adopted brother, quarterback Bo Nix, with coach Sean Payton's Denver Broncos.
"That's definitely a goal for me,” Johnson told Oregon SI's Bri Amaranthus. “I have the NFL logo on my wall, and a quote that says, 'To the one who believes, anything is possible.' I feel like if you believe you can achieve anything, including getting drafted in the first round as a receiver like me. I work hard and dedicate my life to it.”
Another Duck projected to be a first round NFL Draft selection is transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. The Ducks football team has had a player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft for five-years straight. Can Oregon extend the streak?
In order, Oregon's NFL draft prospects rankings:
No. 26 Wide Receiver Evan Stewart - who was most recently projected to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as a compliment to star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
No. 28 Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad
No. 56 Offensive Tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
No. 59 Offensive Tackle Ajani Cornelius
No. 61 Wide Receiver Tez Johnson
No. 80 Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
No. 146 Defensive Tackle Jamaree Caldwell
No. 190 Defensive End Jordan Burch
No. 218 Running Back Jordan James
Of course, a lot can change between now and April of 2025. However, Oregon's list of potential NFL Draft prospects is impressive and potentially a program record. Will that talent mesh together to compete in the Big Ten Conference and challenge in the College Football Playoff?