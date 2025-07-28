Oregon Ducks Football Team Reveals Inside Look Into Unique Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is unique and his football team loves it.
The 39-year-old Lanning is a rising star with the resume to back up his ambition, as Lanning leads all college head coaches with 25 wins and a 89.3 winning percentage since 2023. The winning culture that Lanning has established in Eugene is undoubtedly thanks in part to his impressive ability to connect with his team.
In exclusive interviews with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning's star players divulge an inside look into how his "psychotic edge" inspires (and sometimes scares) the team.
Oregon's leading tackler, linebacker Bryce Boettcher described Lanning with a "psychotic edge" leading up to the 2024 football season. A year later does Boettcher feel the same way?
"The same way. He's the perfect amount (of psycho)," Boettcher told Amaranthus. "He's like an intense nerd. He's very cerebral and intelligent with the game of football, which you need to be. But, he's also kind of a meathead at times when he needs to be."
Boettcher has come up with a new way to describe his coach.
"That's a new one that I've kind of come up with: Intense nerd. Or a meathead nerd." Boettcher said.
Boettcher planned to tell Lanning his new new nickname on the plane on the way back to Eugene from Big Ten Media Days. However, there is another story that stands out to Boettcher about Lanning.
"Last year after I got drafted (by the Houston Astros), we had our first fall camp practice in pads," Boettcher said. "It's been a reoccurring issue where I hit someone too hard in practice and he sends me around the goal post. You want to take care of your teammates. And sometimes I get a little ahead of myself and like contact too much."
"Anyways, first fall camp practice, I hit one of our running backs and laid him out. So he sends me around the goal post and he's over the mic and told me to go back to Houston," Boettcher told Amaranthus.
A solid joke from Lanning, who isn't afraid to keep his team on their toes.
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq recalled a memory from the Ducks' bowl game practices leading up to game vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. The lackluster practice ended in a sloppy fashion, and the ducks players were taking their pads off to head into the locker room.
Lanning stopped the team from exiting the field and told them to put their helmets and pads back on: they were going to restart the practice. The Ducks didn't know if he was kidding or not. They were shocked when he instructed them to start on their team run again. The team started the practice over to make sure it was up to standards.
Lanning stays true to his vision. When he was hired in 2021, he declared that "passive will not exist in our system." It clearly does not.
"I think he's kind of scary," Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei told Amaranthus about Lanning.
The team certainly respects Lanning and they reiterate that his care for them as people is clear.
Entering his third season with Oregon, Sadiq agrees with Boettcher's "psycho" take and elaborated on what makes him different than other coaches.
"(Psycho) in a good way, pushing us, making us better every day," Sadiq said. "He's going to do things that other coaches aren't willing to do, and I think that's what will separate us. So he's willing to take that kind of extra step for us."
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment
MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far
Lanning's focus is not just on competition. His team DNA stems from accountability and toughness.
This season, Lanning leads Oregon into their second season in the Big Ten Conference. As reigning Big Ten champions, the Ducks look to defend their title with a new-look roster that contains the No. 1 transfer portal class in the Big Ten and an incoming freshman class that ranks top-5 nationally in recruiting rankings.
The "meathead nerd" is exemplifying his dedication to high standards with an unwavering culture and engaging relationships with his team.