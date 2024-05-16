Oregon Football, Michigan State Swap Transfer Portal Defensive Tackles
The Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans have swapped transfer portal defensive tackles within the last two weeks. The Big Ten conference teams will play each other on October, 5th at Autzen Stadium.
Ben Roberts, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle for the Ducks, entered the transfer portal last month and announced his commitment to the Spartans via social media on Wednesday.
Roberts played in five games for Oregon last season, including the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. A four-star prospect by 247Sports, Roberts is from East High School (Utah).
Roberts' transfer comes just two weeks after Oregon added Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from the transfer portal. Harmon was a two-year started for Michigan State.
The addition of Harmon is a key defensive boost for Oregon.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 320 pounds, the redshirt junior could make an impact right away. Harmon, who emerged as a formidable force on Michigan State's defensive line last season with 40 tackles, had drawn considerable interest from several top programs, including Ohio State, Florida State, and Miami.
Harmon's arrival at Oregon is timely, as the Ducks also welcome Houston transfer Jamaree Caldwell to strengthen their defensive lineup.
From last season's roster, Oregon lost All-Pac-12 selection Brandon Dorlus and other key players like Popo Aumavae, Taki Taimani, Casey Rogers and Johnny Bowens III.
Oregon football is embracing the transfer portal. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have landed some of the top talent from the best programs in the country via transfer, to solidify the roster as they head to the Big Ten Conference. The Ducks have had 19 players enter the transfer portal to leave the program.
In total, the Ducks have added 14 players and have the No. 2 ranked transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports, trailing Ole Miss.