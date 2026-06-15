New NIL Data Shows What Oregon Ducks Are Competing With

It's a well known assertion that recruiting for college football teams over the past decade continues to evolve into an increasingly intricate business deal more than just a simple university and athlete fit.

As lawmakers scramble to find ways to regulate these deals, and universities attempt to keep up with the ever-mounting prices to secure top talent, a new report potentially shows the prices the Oregon Ducks compete with on the recruiting trail.

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland, center, leads the team out of the tunnel during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Estimated NIL Prices For The Class of 2026

According to The NIL Standard, an independent NIL valuation group, NIL valuations for athletes can range from six to seven figures, depending on that athlete's talent. To determine these numbers, they compiled data from CBS Sports' general manager and agent survey and ESPN's portal reporting.

Though these numbers are estimated, they give a glimpse into the financial world the Oregon Ducks are navigating while trying to compete in the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff.

A Power 4 starting quarterback reportedly runs $1.5M–$2.5M this cycle.



A starting offensive tackle: $500K–$1M.



A starting kicker: under $100K.



What every position costs in college football's 2026 market, per CBS Sports' GM/agent survey and ESPN's portal reporting: pic.twitter.com/3YhWW5Xdu8 — The NIL Standard (@thenilstandard) June 12, 2026

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton, right, makes a catch under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Arlo Henderson during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why These Numbers Matter

By looking at these numbers and comparing them with the NIL valuations of previous years, it's safe to say the Ducks are staying competitive, and that's with only being a half-share member of the Big Ten Conference.

According to On3, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has an NIL valuation of $3 million entering 2026, and wide receiver Evan Stewart's valuation is currently $1.5 million, good for No. 50 in the nation. With Moore and Stewart fall safely in the elite category for their respective positions in college football, and their NIL valuations from On3 seemingly fall in line with The NIL Standard's table.

Unsurprisingly, Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola has the next highest NIL valuation on the Ducks, per On3, and it's in large part thanks to the premium price placed on the quarterback position. With Raiola and Moore, the Ducks have one of the deeper (and likely more expensive) quarterback rooms in all of college football.

Meanwhile, in the recruiting class of 2026, the Ducks were estimated as one of the biggest spenders according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Though many may point to donor fatigue or further government regulation as hallmarks of this boom in NIL payments to hit an eventual ceiling, the current Oregon Athletic Department revenue shows a backing to currently support these rising NIL prices for players.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Oregon's 2025 fiscal year revenue and expenses report, the athletic department as a whole spent $3.4 million on recruiting, and $2.3 million of that was spent on football. Overall for the 2025 season, Oregon football posted a revenue of $119.6 million and $60.8 million in expenses, giving the Ducks a net of $58.8 million.

So, with each recruiting announcement or transfer portal pick-up, considering these numbers puts in perspective the pressure for coaches searching for their next roster additions, but also the grandure or college athletics as a whole as an American business powerhouse.

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