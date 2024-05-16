Oregon Football Odds To Make 2024-25 College Football Playoff
EUGENE - Heading into the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the Oregon Ducks are in prime position to make their first playoff appearance since 2015. In the new expanded field there could be room for as many as three Big Ten Conference teams to make the playoff and Oregon should be squarely in the mix.
Having already laid the groundwork for a championship culture, head coach Dan Lanning is looking for the Ducks to reach their high-water mark of his tenure in the 2024-25 season. The Ducks currently stand at -210 on the moneyline to appear in the expanded College Football Playoff.
This implies that oddsmakers and fans alike are fairly confident that the Ducks will capitalize on the expanded playoff and make their way to the playoff for the first time under coach Lanning. Competition from the Big Ten will be stiff, however, as new rival Ohio State is an even more solidified -650 to reach the playoff.
Adding to this is 2024 national champion Michigan who currently has even odds to make the 2025 playoff and Big Ten blueblood Penn State sitting at -142. Oddsmakers seem to have an abundance of confidence that the Big Ten will be well-represented in this year’s new playoff format.
“I think the DNA traits for us aren’t going to change,” said coach Lanning of his team’s 2024-25 outlook. “It still has to be about connection, growth, toughness, and sacrifice. Every team is unique, every team is different but it’s about growing up together.”
Oregon fans should be excited to see that their team is in great position to make the playoff for the first time since its inaugural season in 2015, but may be concerned about what could potentially derail the Ducks. In many cases this means a quarterback injury, but Oregon appears well-armored against that with Heisman Trophy candidate Dillon Gabriel and UCLA transfer Dante Moore behind him.
Another concern could be the stiff schedule the Ducks will face this year, including a home game against conference favorite Ohio State and national title runner-up Washington. The Ducks will also travel to Michigan and Wisconsin for high-profile conference games that figure to be nail-biters.
All in all, coach Lanning’s Oregon team has as good a chance as any to make the College Football Playoff under its new format. A milestone of this caliber would legitimize coach Lanning and propel the Ducks to new heights going forward.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
