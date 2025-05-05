Delta Airlines Adds Flights For Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Vs. USC Trojans
When looking at the Oregon Ducks' 2025 football schedule, one of the biggest stand-out match-ups going down at Autzen Stadium is Oregon's Nov. 22 game against the USC Trojans.
With the Trojans excelling against the Ducks in class of 2026 recruiting and this being the first meeting between the teams since their inclusion in the Big Ten Conference, a rivalry has been steadily building between these two passionate fan bases. On social media, Duck fans and Trojan fans alike are circling Nov. 22 on their calendar as trash talk surrounding recent Oregon transfer portal pickups from USC in defensive lineman Bear Alexander and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon reignited a once Pac-12 rivalry.
Now, for USC fans looking to make the pilgrimage to Autzen, Delta Airlines is adding extra flights to Eugene for the highly anticipated game weekend.
The "Delta Connection" flight from LAX to EUG is the second of two special game weekend flights to the Eugene airport. Another "Mainline Flight" from Madison, Wisconsin, is also set up for Oregon's game in Eugene against the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25.
According to Delta, these gameday flights were created for quick trips, with a majority of round trips taking football fans out on a Friday to their destination, with return flights mostly occurring on that same Sunday. These flights add capacity for fans to travel to some of the hottest match-ups this season, including Oregon vs USC.
“With these increases Delta is adding about 8,000 additional seats for customers, making it easier and more convenient for fans to be there for every kickoff, touchdown and victory," said Delta's
Vice President North America Network Planning, Amy Martin, in a press release about the added flights.
Oregon also has a Mainline Flight added for Portland's airport (PDX) to Eastern Iowa's airport (CID) for when the Ducks take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 8th. None of Oregon's other away games have received an added fan flight from Delta so far, but 25 cities across the country are receiving these added flights.
The Ducks' last meeting with the Trojans was during the final year of the Bo Nix era in 2023 at home. Oregon won 36 - 27 with Nix putting up four passing touchdowns.
In their last 10 contests, Oregon holds a strong margin of victory at 7-3. Oregon's home record against the Trojans is tied with a 14-14-1 tally overall. USC holds the all-time win margin with an all-time record of 39-23-2 against the Ducks.
"[USC coach Lincoln Riley is] a great play-caller," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning about the Trojans before their previous game in 2023. "He does a phenomenal job of scheming up plays, you know, game to game. I think he does a good job of keeping it simple and getting into the right looks, you know, they, they see you in certain looks, they take advantage of it. So, you know, overall, this is a really good offense, as good as we'll see."