Elite Cornerback Recruit Elbert Hill Commits To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have been recruiting class of 2026 four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, but he announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Friday. As Hill was narrowing down his top schools, the Oregon Ducks were in his top four.
Hill is the No. 3 player from Ohio, the No. 12 cornerback, and the No. 101 recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton made a strong push for Hill but will have to look for another cornerback prospect.
While the Oregon Ducks could still push for Hill, the four-star cornerback is locked in with USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
“I’m 1,000% locked in with USC and that’s where I want to make a name for myself,” Hill told 247Sports. “What separated USC for me was how consistent they were with their recruitment of me and how they treated me and my family so well.”
Hill had several official visits lined up between May and June, including one with the Oregon Ducks on June 13, but USC received the commitment before his summer visit schedule. If Hill still attends his officials, the Ducks could make another push, but it seems unlikely that Hill will flip any time soon.
In addition to Oregon, Hill chose USC over the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide. While the Ducks were a frontrunner, they were not the runner-up to USC.
“I’d definitely say Ohio State. They really started pushing really, really hard for me,” Hill told 247Sports.
While Oregon once led in recruiting rankings, the Ducks now hold the No. 19 ranked class of 2026 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. While Oregon has only seven prospects committed, the team is bringing in top talent. Four of the commitments are four-star players, athlete Kendre Harrison, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, and linebacker Tristan Phillips.
The other future Ducks in the 2026 class are xsafety Xavier Lherisse, defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and edge Dutch Horisk, all three-star recruits.
The Ducks may not have many commitments, but there is still time and and recruiting targets remaining. The Ducks are pushing for several recruits including five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, five-star offensive lineman Jared Curtis, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and four-star safety Jett Washington.
"I always feel like being honest and transparent is key to having success," Lanning told Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Sometimes it's not about the message somebody wants to hear, but if they hear the truth and they know you're telling the truth...We've had a lot of success being honest with our players."
Losing Hill is a tough one for Oregon, but the program could build momentum with the class of 2026 quickly. With official visits set to heat up in May with many recruits, Oregon could rise in the rankings.