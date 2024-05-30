Oregon Football's Troy Dye Reveals How Justin Herbert Has Changed In NFL
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker and special teams stalwart, Troy Dye, has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, reuniting him with former teammate and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Dye joins Los Angeles after spending four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
During a recent interview, Dye was asked about his teammate and what changes Herbert has made since his college days.
“He is definitely bigger,” said Dye. “He has put on a little more weight. But I think he’s the same. He has always just been an even-keeled dude, big time leader. Not super vocal where he’s going to be rah, rah, but when he needs to say something, he says it. I think his words carry a lot; I think a lot around this building they carry even more weight.”
Dye was also impressed with the reputation Herbert has earned throughout his relatively short NFL career.
“When you come in as a rookie, you don’t have as much respect and you have to earn your stripes and he’s definitely earned his stripes through battle and through his game play,” said Dye. “I think a lot of guys really respect everything he says and will go to war for him, and I am one of those guys.”
When Dye signed his one-year contract with the Chargers, one of his first calls was to Herbert. According to Dye, upon learning that they would be teammates again, Herbert’s response was a simple “aye.” These former Ducks look ready to renew their relationship and help bring a championship to Los Angeles.
As a Duck, Dye played four years at the University of Oregon and helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 Championship and The Rose Bowl in his final season, earning Associated Press first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He was also the first player in Oregon history to lead the team in tackles each of his four years. Dye started 48 of his 50 career games with the Ducks, finishing with the third-most tackles (397) in school history. In addition, he had 15 sacks, five interceptions, 44 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.