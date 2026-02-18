Elite Defensive Line Recruit Isaia Vandermade Makes Decision Between Oregon, USC

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans battle every year for the same recruiting targets. The Trojans got the best of the Ducks by securing a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

Vandermade committed to USC on Tuesday over his finalists of Oregon, Oklahoma, Arizona and BYU.

Defensive Lineman Isaia Vandermade’s Recruitment

Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks extended an offer to Vandermade on Dec. 1, 2025. Vandermade and his family appeared in Eugene at the end of January for the program’s Junior Day. Vandermade’s father, Lenny Vandermade, posted pictures of the family with Lanning after the visit.

Ahead of his commitment, Vandermade had nothing but positive things to say about Oregon in an interview with Rivals’ Adam Gorney.

Thank you @CoachTuioti92 and Coach Lanning for having us out for Junior Day. Looking forward to getting back out there. #scoducks🦆 pic.twitter.com/moVEsNGT5z — Lenny Vandermade (@CoachVandermade) February 2, 2026

“I love Oregon,” Vandermade told Gorney. “It’s a great place to be, and I love the environment there. The coach grew up with my dad, believe it or not. They grew up in the same church, so it’s a family thing for sure. I like the team out there and the players they have.”

But the Trojans offered Vandermade on Feb. 10, and he committed seven days later. Lenny Vandermade was formerly part of the USC coaching staff for 10 years. Vandermade told Gorney that his family ties to the Trojans were part of what made it an attractive destination and said that it was a “dream” to go there.

Ducks and Trojans Recruiting Rivalry

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vandermade isn’t the first recruit to choose between Oregon and USC, and he certainly won’t be the last. Lanning’s arrival in Eugene changed the team’s recruiting trajectory. He’s secured three consecutive top-five recruiting classes since taking over as the Ducks’ head coach.

The 2026 recruiting cycle ended with Oregon having the No. 3 recruiting class. USC took the top spot in the 2026 recruiting rankings, with 35 commits. The Ducks have one more five-star commitment than the Trojans, however.

It’s still early in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Ducks have five commitments, while the Trojans have three currently. The former Pac-12 foes have battled for the same targets in the past. The Ducks secured commitments in 2026 from five-star safety Jett Washington and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, who were both USC targets.

Oregon’s Other Defensive Line Targets

The Ducks may have missed out on a commitment from Vandermade, but there are other defensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class that the program has its eyes on.

Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett was the first 2027 player to commit to Oregon. There have been multiple targets who recently included the Ducks in their list of finalists. Four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets put the Ducks in his top six in February.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti leads practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. Sports Spring Football | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is another recruit that the Ducks are battling USC for. Both the Ducks and the Trojans are in Fakatou’s top-10, but Notre Dame is considered to be the team to beat.

Oregon has offered 22 defensive line recruits and 17 edge rushers. The team’s starting defensive line is set to return in 2026, but with the unit being veteran players, a new set of defensive line leaders will need to step up in 2027.