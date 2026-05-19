Four-Star Oregon Target Toa Satele Makes Recruiting Announcement

Another Dan Lanning recruiting target has announced his final four schools. 2027 four-star linebacker Toa Satele is down to four schools, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, and the Oregon Ducks are one of them.

The other three schools in the running for Satele include the Texas Longhorns, California Golden Bears, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Standing 6-3, 225 pounds, Satele, who is from Mililani, Hawaii, is ranked as the No. 4 overall linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class, per On3.

What Landing Toa Satele Would Mean for Oregon Ducks' Defense

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Satele is a hard-nosed linebacker who would be a valuable addition to Oregon’s defense, which looks to remain one of the most dominant defenses in college football under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who steps into the new role with massive expectations.

After losing star linebacker Bryce Boettcher to the NFL this offseason, who was drafted No. 135 overall in the fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts, Jerry Mixon, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti are the leaders at the position for the Ducks entering the 2026 season.

All three players played a critical role in Oregon's defensive success last season. As a junior, Mixon could potentially stay for what would be Satele's freshman year if he chooses to commit to the Ducks.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To win a national championship not only next season but in the seasons that Satele could potentially join, defense will be one of the biggest keys to Oregon accomplishing the goal. In the past, Oregon’s offense has risen to the occasion, but it's been their defense that has fallen short in the biggest games, despite their recent dominance.

Landing Satele will be a challenge as Texas and Notre Dame will be tough schools to compete against. The California Golden Bears, who are preparing to enter their first season under former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, would love to steal a recruit from Lanning for their 2027 recruiting class.

Oregon Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Class Outlook

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite recently losing former four-star cornerback commit Ai’King Hall to the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, coach Lanning’s Oregon group still has a strong 2027 recruiting class with several talented defensive commits.

Notable defensive recruits added to their 2027 recruiting class include a trio of four-stars, including Broken Arrow safety Semaj Stanford, Millbrook edge Rashad Streets, and Denton Guyer defensive lineman Zane Rowe.

If he commits to Oregon, Satele would become the third linebacker recruit to join Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class. Three-star linebackers Brandon Lockley and Sam Ngata are the two recruits in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class, and the Ducks hope Satele will be the third.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has a total of 12 commits in its 2027 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 11 overall, per 247Sports, fifth in the Big Ten behind the USC Trojans (No. 4), UCLA Bruins (No. 5), Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 6), and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 9).

The addition of Satele to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class could potentially boost Oregon’s 2027 ranking as Lanning looks to build another top-ten-ranked class. Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 overall just behind USC, per 247Sports.

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