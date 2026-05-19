Four-Star Oregon Target Toa Satele Makes Recruiting Announcement
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Another Dan Lanning recruiting target has announced his final four schools. 2027 four-star linebacker Toa Satele is down to four schools, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, and the Oregon Ducks are one of them.
The other three schools in the running for Satele include the Texas Longhorns, California Golden Bears, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Standing 6-3, 225 pounds, Satele, who is from Mililani, Hawaii, is ranked as the No. 4 overall linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class, per On3.
What Landing Toa Satele Would Mean for Oregon Ducks' Defense
Satele is a hard-nosed linebacker who would be a valuable addition to Oregon’s defense, which looks to remain one of the most dominant defenses in college football under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who steps into the new role with massive expectations.
After losing star linebacker Bryce Boettcher to the NFL this offseason, who was drafted No. 135 overall in the fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts, Jerry Mixon, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti are the leaders at the position for the Ducks entering the 2026 season.
All three players played a critical role in Oregon's defensive success last season. As a junior, Mixon could potentially stay for what would be Satele's freshman year if he chooses to commit to the Ducks.
To win a national championship not only next season but in the seasons that Satele could potentially join, defense will be one of the biggest keys to Oregon accomplishing the goal. In the past, Oregon’s offense has risen to the occasion, but it's been their defense that has fallen short in the biggest games, despite their recent dominance.
Landing Satele will be a challenge as Texas and Notre Dame will be tough schools to compete against. The California Golden Bears, who are preparing to enter their first season under former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, would love to steal a recruit from Lanning for their 2027 recruiting class.
Oregon Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Class Outlook
Despite recently losing former four-star cornerback commit Ai’King Hall to the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, coach Lanning’s Oregon group still has a strong 2027 recruiting class with several talented defensive commits.
Notable defensive recruits added to their 2027 recruiting class include a trio of four-stars, including Broken Arrow safety Semaj Stanford, Millbrook edge Rashad Streets, and Denton Guyer defensive lineman Zane Rowe.
If he commits to Oregon, Satele would become the third linebacker recruit to join Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class. Three-star linebackers Brandon Lockley and Sam Ngata are the two recruits in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class, and the Ducks hope Satele will be the third.
Oregon has a total of 12 commits in its 2027 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 11 overall, per 247Sports, fifth in the Big Ten behind the USC Trojans (No. 4), UCLA Bruins (No. 5), Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 6), and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 9).
The addition of Satele to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class could potentially boost Oregon’s 2027 ranking as Lanning looks to build another top-ten-ranked class. Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 overall just behind USC, per 247Sports.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.