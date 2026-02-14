Oregon Freshman Tradarian Ball Turns Heads with Jersey Number

One of the aspects of their team that made Oregon’s offense one of the best in college football throughout the 2025 season was its dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr.

While Whittington may be gone, the Ducks bring in a newcomer with talented running back recruit Tradarian Ball from Texas High in Texarkana, Texas. Many of Oregon’s newcomers from their No. 2-ranked 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, have started to reveal their jersey numbers for next season, including Ball. The future Oregon running back is set to wear No. 4 for the Ducks next season.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ball hails from the same state as the legendary former Oregon running back LaMichael James. Rated as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports, Ducks fans are hopeful that Ball can be the next great running back of the future for Oregon.

What Tradarian Ball Brings to Oregon Ducks Offense

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Whittington off to the NFL Draft, Ball has the potential to fill the void as the added piece of the Ducks' running back trio. During the 2025 season, the running back trio of Whittington, Hill Jr., and Davison combined for 2,152 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

With running backs Jayden Limar, Jay Harris, and Makhi Hughes all transferring this offseason, Ball has the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Ducks when they kick off their 2026 season against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

The one thing that makes Ball so special and the reason why Oregon fans are eager to see him take the field next season is his explosiveness as a running back. Not only is Ball a consistent running back on the ground, but he can also beat defenders and make them miss with his explosiveness and speed downfield.

Ball shares many of the talents that LaMichael James showcased while playing for the Ducks from 2008 to 2011. James appeared in the national championship in 2011 with Oregon, where they fell 22-19 to Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton and the Auburn Tigers, a loss that still stings Ducks fans 15 years later.

With Oregon a national championship contender entering the 2026 season, Ball has the opportunity to be a key contributor to the Ducks' first title in program history.

Other Talented Running Backs For Oregon

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ball isn’t the only talented running back set to arrive from the 2026 recruiting class. Brandon Smith from Central East High School in Fresno, California, is another running back to watch out for next season for the Ducks. Smith is also rated as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports. Smith was a major steal from Arizona, as he was originally committed to the Wildcats.

With a talented running back room again next season for the Ducks, expect Smith and Ball to share reps, while Davison and Hill Jr. receive a majority of the carries.