Oregon Freshman Tristan Phillips Reveals Jersey Number
In this story:
Oregon Ducks freshman linebacker Tristan Phillips revealed that he will be wearing No. 25 with a social media post of his locker and the jersey number.
Tristan Phillips to Wear No. 25
The jersey No. 25 was worn by two Oregon players during the 2025 season: freshman kicker Rocco Graziano and redshirt senior defensive back Kilohana Haasenritter. With Haasenritter out of eligibility, the number became available for anyone on defense.
How much Phillips sees the field as a true freshman remains to be seen. The Ducks' linebacker corps is expected to be led by Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon with an opportunity for younger linebackers like Brayden Platt, Dylan Williams, and Gavin Nix to take the next step.
Oregon has not often thrown young linebackers into the starting defense, but Ducks coach Dan Lanning has consistently proclaimed, "If you're good enough, you're old enough." While Phillips might not see the field right away, that scenario gives the young linebacker time to develop and learn the defense. More than likely, Phillips will be a rotational piece and could see action later in games if the Ducks hold a lead.
Phillips enters the Oregon program as a rather underrated recruit, rated as a three-star prospect by the Rivals' Industry Ranking. Per 247Sports, though, Phillips was a four-star linebacker and the No. 26-ranked recruit out of California.
Alongside Phillips, the Ducks signed one other linebacker recruit in the class of 2026, four-star prospect Braylon Hodge our of Cherry Creek in Colorado.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising Ranking Heading Into 2026 Season
MORE: Kenyon Sadiq Reunites With Old Oregon Teammate in Latest NFL Draft Projection
MORE: New Quarterback Rankings Show Why the Oregon Ducks Are Different
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
What Chris Hampton Said About Tristan Phillips
During a National Signing Day special, Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton spoke briefly about all of the defensive recruits in the Ducks' class. What he said about Phillips in particular should excite Ducks fans about Oregon's newest linebacker:
"Tristan Phillips, this guy's Bryce Boettcher 2.0 He will he will tattoo you," said Hampton. "He was the leader of our class, I would say, recruiting a bunch of guys, helped get guys in the boat. He's been a Duck through and through from Ventura, California. He's a great kid. He's about 220 pounds right now. He's gonna be a 230, 235-pound linebacker that will knock you backwards."
"Size, speed, he’s got a great combination, and he’s got a great disposition about him when you talk to him," Hampton continued to rave about Phillips.
If Phillips can match the production of Boettcher, the Ducks should be set at the linebacker position for years to come. A former walk-on safety, Boettcher totaled 136 tackles in his senior season, following a junior season with 94 total tackles. Perhaps more importantly, Boettcher emerged as one of the leaders of the Oregon defense under Lanning.
Boettcher has already been selected by the Houston Astros in the MLB Draft, but he could also be taken by an NFL team in April's draft.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.