Oregon Freshman Tristan Phillips Reveals Jersey Number

Oregon Ducks freshman linebacker Tristan Phillips revealed that he will be wearing No. 25 with a social media post of his locker and the jersey number.

The jersey No. 25 was worn by two Oregon players during the 2025 season: freshman kicker Rocco Graziano and redshirt senior defensive back Kilohana Haasenritter. With Haasenritter out of eligibility, the number became available for anyone on defense.

How much Phillips sees the field as a true freshman remains to be seen. The Ducks' linebacker corps is expected to be led by Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon with an opportunity for younger linebackers like Brayden Platt, Dylan Williams, and Gavin Nix to take the next step.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has not often thrown young linebackers into the starting defense, but Ducks coach Dan Lanning has consistently proclaimed, "If you're good enough, you're old enough." While Phillips might not see the field right away, that scenario gives the young linebacker time to develop and learn the defense. More than likely, Phillips will be a rotational piece and could see action later in games if the Ducks hold a lead.

Phillips enters the Oregon program as a rather underrated recruit, rated as a three-star prospect by the Rivals' Industry Ranking. Per 247Sports, though, Phillips was a four-star linebacker and the No. 26-ranked recruit out of California.

Alongside Phillips, the Ducks signed one other linebacker recruit in the class of 2026, four-star prospect Braylon Hodge our of Cherry Creek in Colorado.

What Chris Hampton Said About Tristan Phillips

During a National Signing Day special, Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton spoke briefly about all of the defensive recruits in the Ducks' class. What he said about Phillips in particular should excite Ducks fans about Oregon's newest linebacker:

"Tristan Phillips, this guy's Bryce Boettcher 2.0 He will he will tattoo you," said Hampton. "He was the leader of our class, I would say, recruiting a bunch of guys, helped get guys in the boat. He's been a Duck through and through from Ventura, California. He's a great kid. He's about 220 pounds right now. He's gonna be a 230, 235-pound linebacker that will knock you backwards."

"Size, speed, he’s got a great combination, and he’s got a great disposition about him when you talk to him," Hampton continued to rave about Phillips.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Phillips can match the production of Boettcher, the Ducks should be set at the linebacker position for years to come. A former walk-on safety, Boettcher totaled 136 tackles in his senior season, following a junior season with 94 total tackles. Perhaps more importantly, Boettcher emerged as one of the leaders of the Oregon defense under Lanning.

Boettcher has already been selected by the Houston Astros in the MLB Draft, but he could also be taken by an NFL team in April's draft.