Oregon Ducks Trending for Official Visit From Four-Star Cornerback Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have several spring visits coming up and are on pace to set an official with four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp.

As Stepp schedules out his spring, he told Rivals that he is planning to schedule an official visit with the program.

“I’ve been to Oregon multiple times now and really like coach [Dan] Lanning and the rest of the staff,” Stepp told Rivals. “He’s a high-energy personality; the whole staff is, and it’s always good to be around them. I was there for the Wisconsin game too and had a great time and love the atmosphere.”

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Stepp is the No. 25 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 cornerback, and the No. 1 prospect from Nevada.

Stepp also revealed that he is interested in setting an official visit with Tennessee, per Rivals, who could be Oregon’s biggest competitor for the cornerback recruit. Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia are also targeting the cornerback recruit.

Oregon’s Recruiting Momentum

The Ducks are trending in the right direction for Stepp, as he wants to schedule an official visit with them. Competing against other programs such as Tennessee, it will be important for the Ducks not to slow down their pursuit of the four-star prospect. The positive news for Oregon is that Stepp has visited several times and had the chance to be on campus to experience Autzen Stadium's atmosphere.

The Ducks already have strong recruiting momentum with the 2027 class, and Stepp can be a part of the talented prospects Oregon is bringing in. The Ducks have received five commits, ranked No. 17 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per Rivals Industry Comparison.

While the early signing period is a while away, the commits feature three four-star and two three-star recruits, showing the Ducks are building another talented class. Since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the program, the Ducks have been one of the top recruiters, and that has been in large part due to the staff and culture.

Stepp highlighted the Ducks’ staff on his visits, and Lanning recently explained how important it is for players to build relationships with coaches.

“There's a million people in this staff that make our place different, because the relationship, if you come to Oregon, yeah, you're gonna have a relationship with the head coach. You're gonna have a relationship with your position coach. But it's also that person in player development that's helping chip in. It's that person in recruiting. It's that person that's serving you lunch every day. And those things become separators for us,” Lanning told Duck Insider.

Oregon’s Secondary Continues to Find Success

Oregon's on-field success has also played a role in recruiting, as the Ducks are coming off a 13-2 season, with an appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

The Oregon Ducks’ secondary had a big showing in 2025, finishing the year ranked No. 4 in passing yards allowed, averaging 157.9 yards per game. Although Oregon has some staff changes, promoting Chris Hampton as the program’s next defensive coordinator, the secondary is still set up for success.

Hampton has been the program’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, which gives him experience coaching the secondary and an understanding of how the defense is run. The Ducks have also retained cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood, who is coming off his first year with the program.

Oregon’s cornerbacks played at a high level in 2025, with Brandon Finney Jr. breaking out in his true freshman season. He recorded 42 total tackles, seven passes defended, and three interceptions.

Seeing not only the position group play well, but also the possibility of starting as a true freshman can be a standout for potential recruits, such as Stepp.

