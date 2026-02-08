Oregon Ducks Trending Toward Another Top Recruiting Class

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are consistently hauling in top-five recruiting classes during the tenure of Oregon coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks currently have a top-20 class for 2027, but their recruiting standing can quickly rise.

The Ducks have four commitments in 2027, but Lanning is trending toward securing commitments from some elite targets. Oregon is in the mix for several four and five-star recruits whose commitment could come down to the wire.

How Oregon Can Build a Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Ducks are competing for multiple highly-touted wide receiver commits in the 2027 class, with one standout trending toward an Oregon commitment. The program is the favorite to land four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, who’s considered the No. 8 receiver in the class. Guerrant recently visited Eugene for the program’s Junior Day and could be another top 100 recruit to head to Oregon.

The nation's No. 14 edge rusher, Rashad Streets, seemingly had a positive experience during his visit to Eugene at the end of January. The Ducks are among his 12 finalists and have maintained a connection with him since he was first offered in March 2025.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Will Mencl is the recent recruit who is predicted to land with the Ducks. He told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that Oregon is “a player’s environment that everybody wants to be in.” Mencl is a four-star who could potentially improve to a five-star quarterback before the recruiting cycle is over.

The Ducks would quickly rise in the recruiting rankings with commitments from any one of these recruiting targets. A collection of commitments from their four and five-star targets would likely catapult them into the top-10, if not the top-five.

Oregon’s a Dark Horse Candidate for Several Targets

While the Ducks are the team to beat for many recruiting targets, they’re also in the mix for recruits predicted to land elsewhere, or who’ve already committed.

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb also visited Eugene in January. Alabama is the other program contending for Sabb’s commitment and recently signed his older brother to the 2026 class. Sabb would be another big boost to the Ducks’ recruiting ranking and wide receiver room if he chooses Oregon over Alabama.

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning holds his hand up and smiles while talking to a referee during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Texas Tech is rumored to be the frontrunner for four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell. Caldwell attended the Ducks’ Junior Day and furthered his bond with the Oregon staff.

The Ducks are also in contention to flip a top-five cornerback from Georgia. Cornerback Donte Wright donned an Oregon armband during 7v7 drills in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Lanning landed a key flip at the end of the 2026 recruiting cycle in wide receiver Hudson Lewis. Lewis was formerly committed to Utah, but flipped in late November. The Ducks also aggressively pursued Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. up until he put pen to paper, but he ultimately signed with the Buckeyes. Lanning has still proved that no obstacle is too daunting to fight against for a commitment, which has helped Oregon earn top-ranked recruiting classes over the years.

The Ducks’ Current Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning already has commitments from four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett, three-star linebacker Sam Ngata, and three-star offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder.

Pritchett was the first player to commit back in June. Pritchett has expressed his continued commitment to the Ducks, despite flip attempts.

Ngata joined Pritchett in Oregon’s recruiting class at the end of January. Michael and Fielder committed on Feb. 1, following their Junior Day visits.