What Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Said About Evan Stewart's Injury
EUGENE - The news that wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar injury in June was a big blow for the Oregon Ducks heading into the 2025 season.
The Ducks already lost top targets in receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson to the NFL in the offseason. With a handful of other offensive starters running out of eligibility or going pro, it helped the program to have some continuity in Stewart’s presence.
“Losing Evan obviously hurts because not only is he a talented player, but he's a guy with experience, starting experience in this offense,” coach Dan Lanning said at Oregon media day.
Following two seasons at Texas A&M, Stewart transferred to Oregon before the 2024 season. He hauled in 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season.
The transfer stepped up during some of the Ducks’ biggest challenges last season. He impressed Oregon fans in the second game of 2024, recording five receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown in a narrow 37-34 win against Boise State. In the program’s memorable win at Autzen Stadium against Ohio State, Stewart led the team with 149 yards and a touchdown.
“I just try to be there for him because it’s mentally frustrating when you can’t be out there with the guys and do what you love to do every day,” wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. said about Stewart’s injury.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore added that it “hurts his soul” to see Stewart out. While several Oregon players echoed that it’s sad to see their teammate dealing with an injury, they feel the receiver core is ready to pick up his production.
“He’s a big attribute to this team last year but it’s the next person up and we can’t dwell on bumps in the road,” Bryant said.
Bryant has battled his own fair share of injuries since arriving in Eugene. In 2023, he tallied 30 receptions for 442 yards and four touchdowns for the Ducks before missing most of 2024. Now that he’s healthy, he becomes one of the veteran wide receiver options who could receive ample playing time.
Florida State transfer Malik Benson is another experienced player who might make an early impact both on the field and as a vocal leader. Oregon returners Jurrion Dickey, Justius Lowe, Dillon Gresham and Kyle Kasper are other names who have more opportunity post-Stewart injury, as well as five-star freshman Dakorien Moore.
“It's very sad to see your brother go down,” Benson said. “But I will say as receivers, that just made everybody step up.”
“I do think we'd be lying if we said there wasn't an opportunity now for other guys to be able to step up and create a role for themselves,” Lanning said. “I have a lot of confidence in coach (Ross) Douglas, coach (Will) Stein, and what they do with our offense.”
The Ducks come off a 2024 season where they achieved a 13-1 record and won the Big Ten Championship. Lanning and the program have their sights set on doubling down on their process and advancing further in the postseason.
Between the new-look receiving core and a new starting quarterback, the offense will need to adapt quickly to the roster changes. The group seems to have full confidence in its wideouts, who will take the field for Oregon's first game on Aug. 30 against Montana State.