Former Penn State 5-Star Recruit To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs?
Penn State sent shockwaves across the college football world on Saturday when it announced the firing of coach James Franklin after the Nittany Lions' third consecutive loss.
Since Franklin’s firing, several players from Penn State’s 2027 recruiting class have announced their intentions to decommit from the Nittany Lions football program, including five-star running back recruit Kemon Spell.
Oregon Offers Five Star Running Back Penn State Decommit
Since decommitting from Penn State, Spell has already received an offer from the Oregon Ducks.
The Ducks would be getting a star at the running back position if Spell were to commit to Oregon. Spell is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the country and No. 8 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
In addition to his offer from Oregon, Spell also holds offers from several top college football programs, including Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan, and many others.
What Spell Would Bring To Oregon's Offense
Spell addition at running back would be a valuable piece to coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon offense. The Ducks have a pair of talented running backs this season with true freshman Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. Hill and Davidson have combined for 417 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season.
Davison leads the running back group in touchdowns for Oregon with seven on the season, along with 150 rushing yards on 31 carries.
Running backs Jayden Limar and Noah Whittington have also had a massive impact on the Ducks' offense in the 2025 season so far. Limar and Whittington have both rushed for over 200 yards on the season and have recorded five touchdowns combined.
Spell has a ways to go before he signs with any school as a member of the 2027 recruiting class. In the 2026 cycle, Oregon holds a commitment from four-star running back Tradarian Ball from Texas High, one of the most athletic commits that highlights Oregon's 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks have the No. 7-ranked recruiting class for 2026, according to 247Sports.
USC is the one Big Ten team that ranks above the Ducks in the recruiting rankings for 2026 as the Trojans have the nation’s best recruiting class for 2026.
Spell’s recruitment is likely to pick up now that he has decommitted from Penn State following the departure of Franklin, with several schools pushing hard to land him. It’ll be interesting to see what role Oregon plays in his recruitment and if they end up being one of the top favorites in his commitment.
Lanning and his coaching staff have been able to land recruits from across the country, but can the Ducks land the five-star running back from Pennsylvania?