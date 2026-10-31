Oregon Ducks’ Halloween Uniforms Show Why They Still Own The Uniform Game

EUGENE - Oregon has worn enough uniform combinations to make finding a first feel unlikely. Yet the Ducks have found another one for Halloween on a spooky Saturday in Autzen Stadium.

Black jerseys. White pants. Matte black helmets with white wings. The individual pieces are familiar, but together, the combination gives Oregon a look it has never worn before as it hosts the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A closer look at the helmet shows the the Ducks are using white wings on a matte black lid for the first time ever, as well. The combination also includes the "Fly Era" black and silver jersey, white cleats with black detailing, and white pants with silver detailing from the "Warp Speed" all-white inverse of the "Fly Era" uniform.

Some fans would prefer Oregon stick with its traditional green and yellow. But the winged helmets make this black-and-white combination unmistakably Oregon, even without either primary color.

Fans are also encouraged to wear black, extending the look into the Autzen stands.

The result gives the game its own visual identity while keeping the focus on a few distinctive features: the wings, the contrasting pants and the silver accents. First look at the uniforms from the field is below.

Oregon receiver Evan Stewart | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore warming up | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon running back Jordon Davison | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore | Bri Amaranthus

Exclusive Mummy Duck Gear Available At Autzen On Saturday

The Halloween look extends to the merchandise stands. Oregon and The Duck Store announced that select “Mummy Duck” items will be available exclusively at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

The announcement features a white Nike T-shirt with a black graphic of the Duck wrapped in mummy bandages, giving fans another way to dress for the Halloween matchup against Northwestern.

Oregon Ducks Football debuts "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposites for their road game against Penn State. | @oregonfootball

With Oregon at 4–3, most fans are understandably more focused on a turnaround than the Ducks’ latest uniform combination. For those frustrated by the losses, another new look is unlikely to generate the excitement it might during an undefeated season.

Still, fans can appreciate the design and expect better football. Oregon continues to set a high standard with its uniforms. The challenge is matching it on the field.

Oregon and Northwestern kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Peacock. The Ducks are dressed for the occasion. Here are three things fans should know for the matchup.

1. The return of former Oregon coach Chip Kelly

Kelly brings a surging Northwestern team to Eugene in one of the biggest surprises of the college football season. The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in rushing at 204.6 yards per game and third in scoring at 34.7 points per game.

The last time Oregon played at home on Halloween, Kelly was on the Ducks’ sideline. On Oct. 31, 2009, Oregon defeated USC 47–20 at Autzen Stadium. Seventeen years later, Kelly returns to Eugene on Halloween.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Northwestern Is Making Its First Trip to Autzen

The Wildcats will play at Autzen Stadium for the first time. Both previous meetings between Oregon and Northwestern took place in Evanston, Illinois. The Ducks enter with a 29-3 home record under Lanning.

3. Jay Johnson Takes Over Play-Calling Duties

Saturday will be Oregon’s first game since Lanning relieved offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties. Offensive analyst Jay Johnson will call plays against Northwestern.

“But it'll still be a collaborative effort with a lot of the work that we do. He's also coming in with a different perspective, a different view,” Lanning said. “Not being with us the last few years, where he can provide a couple things that might be different than what we've done. That I think can trigger some success for us on that side of the ball.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.