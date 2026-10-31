Oregon Ducks’ Halloween Uniforms Show Why They Still Own The Uniform Game
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EUGENE - Oregon has worn enough uniform combinations to make finding a first feel unlikely. Yet the Ducks have found another one for Halloween on a spooky Saturday in Autzen Stadium.
Black jerseys. White pants. Matte black helmets with white wings. The individual pieces are familiar, but together, the combination gives Oregon a look it has never worn before as it hosts the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats.
A closer look at the helmet shows the the Ducks are using white wings on a matte black lid for the first time ever, as well. The combination also includes the "Fly Era" black and silver jersey, white cleats with black detailing, and white pants with silver detailing from the "Warp Speed" all-white inverse of the "Fly Era" uniform.
Some fans would prefer Oregon stick with its traditional green and yellow. But the winged helmets make this black-and-white combination unmistakably Oregon, even without either primary color.
Fans are also encouraged to wear black, extending the look into the Autzen stands.
The result gives the game its own visual identity while keeping the focus on a few distinctive features: the wings, the contrasting pants and the silver accents. First look at the uniforms from the field is below.
Exclusive Mummy Duck Gear Available At Autzen On Saturday
The Halloween look extends to the merchandise stands. Oregon and The Duck Store announced that select “Mummy Duck” items will be available exclusively at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
The announcement features a white Nike T-shirt with a black graphic of the Duck wrapped in mummy bandages, giving fans another way to dress for the Halloween matchup against Northwestern.
With Oregon at 4–3, most fans are understandably more focused on a turnaround than the Ducks’ latest uniform combination. For those frustrated by the losses, another new look is unlikely to generate the excitement it might during an undefeated season.
Still, fans can appreciate the design and expect better football. Oregon continues to set a high standard with its uniforms. The challenge is matching it on the field.
Oregon and Northwestern kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Peacock. The Ducks are dressed for the occasion. Here are three things fans should know for the matchup.
1. The return of former Oregon coach Chip Kelly
Kelly brings a surging Northwestern team to Eugene in one of the biggest surprises of the college football season. The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in rushing at 204.6 yards per game and third in scoring at 34.7 points per game.
The last time Oregon played at home on Halloween, Kelly was on the Ducks’ sideline. On Oct. 31, 2009, Oregon defeated USC 47–20 at Autzen Stadium. Seventeen years later, Kelly returns to Eugene on Halloween.
2. Northwestern Is Making Its First Trip to Autzen
The Wildcats will play at Autzen Stadium for the first time. Both previous meetings between Oregon and Northwestern took place in Evanston, Illinois. The Ducks enter with a 29-3 home record under Lanning.
3. Jay Johnson Takes Over Play-Calling Duties
Saturday will be Oregon’s first game since Lanning relieved offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties. Offensive analyst Jay Johnson will call plays against Northwestern.
“But it'll still be a collaborative effort with a lot of the work that we do. He's also coming in with a different perspective, a different view,” Lanning said. “Not being with us the last few years, where he can provide a couple things that might be different than what we've done. That I think can trigger some success for us on that side of the ball.”
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus