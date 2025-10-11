Oregon vs. Indiana Showdown Buzzing With NFL Scouts
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers game is a hot spot for NFL scouts. There are 16 NFL scouts in attendance for the top-10 showdown. Quarterbacks Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza are rising up NFL Draft boards as potential first round selections.
Not only could every tackle and touchdown shape the outcome of a game with College Football Playoff implications ... it could also influence draft stock and future contracts.
Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Game Turns Into NFL Scout Hotspot
The following NFL scouts had seats in the press box at Autzen Stadium:
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions (2)
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars (2)
Las Vegas Raiders (2)
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings (2)
Seattle Seahawks (2)
Washington Commanders
The game is already shaping up to be a battle, as the Ducks and Hoosiers are tied at 10-10 in the second quarter. The crowd at Autzen is electric, and it’s clearly having an effect ... Indiana has already racked up four penalties, an uncharacteristic showing for the disciplined Hoosiers.
Oregon looks to keep its dominance rolling, as a win would extend the nation’s longest active regular-season winning streak to 24 games - and its home winning streak to 19.
This matchup could offer a preview of the NFL’s future. With 16 scouts in attendance, Autzen Stadium provides a major stage for both teams, beyond just the quarterbacks. Several Oregon players have elevated their draft stock under Dan Lanning this season.
Four years into Dan Lanning’s rein as Ducks head coach, Oregon has become synonymous with developing pro-ready talent. The frequent visits from NFL scouts are validation of that success.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon broke its own program record for NFL Draft selections in a single year with 10, including two first-round selections in defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. There are multiple NFL mock drafts that predict 12 players from Oregon will be drafted in 2026, which would set another new program record.
NFL Draft Prospects
Moore and Mendoza have each enjoyed break out seasons that have boosted their draft stocks and are now considered top-five draft-eligible quarterbacks. Each has the challenge of facing an elite defense.
Moore is draft eligble but could elect to stay another season with the Ducks.
Other Duck NFL Draft prospects include: defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, safety Dillon
Thieneman, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive tackle Isaiah World, center Iapani "Poncho"
Laloulu, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman Alex Harkey, running back Makhi Hughes, running back Noah Whittington, defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington, linebacker Teitum Tuioti... among others.
Indiana's NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on are: Mendoza, receiver Elijah Sarratt, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, defensive end Mikail Kamara, center Pat Coogan, running back Roman Hemby, offensive tackle Zen Michalski and receiver E.J. Williams Jr.
A win would move Oregon to 13-0 all-time in Big Ten play and firmly cement the Ducks in the national championship conversation... perhaps even positioning them to overtake Ohio State atop the AP Top 25.