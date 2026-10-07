Dante Moore’s Injury Return Gets a Cautious Outlook From Pete Thamel
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EUGENE - The No. 13 Oregon Ducks light up when they talk about their starting quarterback Dante Moore getting back to practice, after suffering a concussion due to a scary hit during Oregon's win over USC in Los Angeles.
Ducks receiver Evan Stewart and defensive lineman A'mauri Washington both made it clear just how much the Oregon football team loves and respects Moore.
Moore’s return to practice is no doubt an encouraging step for an injury that caused him to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
What Pete Thamel Said About Dante Moore’s Injury And Return
In terms of who will start on Saturday in Autzen Stadium vs. a highly-motivated, undefeated UCLA team? The latest from ESPN insider Pete Thamel is that he expects backup Dylan Raiola to lead the Ducks against the No. 21 Bruins.
Thamel said Oregon coach Dan Lanning is easing Moore back following the concussion he suffered against USC. While Lanning has not announced his starting quarterback, Thamel described a “widespread expectation” that Raiola will make his first start for Oregon.
“Dan Lanning made very clear that Dante Moore is going to be eased back onto the field,” Thamel said on College Football Live. “He said it was good to see him out there with his helmet on, throwing passes. He did not tip his hand to his status, but the widespread expectation is that Dylan Raiola will get the start for the Ducks.”
Moore being back in pads is a relief for the Ducks and many who saw the frightening scene at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Thamel’s reporting suggests the Ducks are preparing to give their starter additional time as he works toward returning to game action.
Thamel did not specify how many games he expects Raiola to start or provide a timetable for Moore’s return. His reference to Raiola having “a bit of a run” leaves one question unanswered: Could Raiola’s starting opportunity extend beyond UCLA?
“So look for Raiola, the Nebraska transfer, to come back and have a bit of a run here as Oregon operates, out of an abundance of caution in bringing Dante Moore back from that concussion,” Thamel said.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz also reported that Moore is unlikely to play against UCLA as Raiola gets the start.
The Impact of Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola
The Ducks have already seen Raiola handle an unexpected assignment in a difficult road environment at USC. Raiola entered against USC with Oregon trailing 7-3 in the second quarter and teammates worried about Moore. He helped guide the Ducks to a 41–27 victory, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
The team has expressed complete confidence in the backup, some players even saying how similar the talent is between Raiola and Moore.
UCLA coach Bob Chesney echoed that, saying there "is not a giant drop-off" between the two, as the Bruins face the challenge of preparing for both Moore and Raiola.
“You know, it’s the theme of Oregon. It’s a theme all around college football this year. The value of having a solid backup,” Thamel said. “We see some places that don’t and that have really struggled.”
Thamel's comments also underscore how valuable Oregon’s decision to add Raiola through the transfer portal has already become. Lanning made sure to have excellent depth at the sport's most important position. Having a former Big Ten starting quarterback and five-star recruit as the Ducks backup is showing just how big of an impact landing Raiola in the transfer portal was.
Oregon Faces an Unbeaten UCLA Team at Autzen
The Bruins are 4-0 to open a season for the first time since 2022. Chesney faced the Ducks in the first round of the College Football Playoff in 2025 when he coached James Madison, so there is some familiarity with Eugene and Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks are carrying a significant streak into Saturday, as UCLA hasn’t won at Autzen since 2004. Oregon has won eight straight home meetings against the Bruins.
If Raiola gets the start against UCLA as Thamel expects, the Ducks will turn to a quarterback who has already delivered in a very tough situation. It also gives Moore more time to heal an injury that cannot be taken lightly.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus