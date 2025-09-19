Oregon Ducks Injury Update Before Rivalry Game Against Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks are preparing to host the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 20, in Autzen Stadium. What are the biggest injury questions for the Ducks as they prepare to host their in-state rival?
Noah Whittington
Earlier in the week, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that the status of running back Noah Whittington was still unclear. Here is the full quote from Lanning:
"We will see. If he's ready, we'll have him out there (against Oregon State)," Lanning said. "Ultimately I think we have a good back unit. That is something we've said is a strength. This is why we prepare the way we prepare, because there are a lot of guys that can be used. We've got a lot of guys that can play winning football. That is certainly a position that's shown up."
Whittington was listed as questionable before Oregon faced Northwestern, and the veteran running back was held out of the game.
Austin Novosad
Backup quarterback Austin Novosad replaced Oregon's starter Dante Moore in week 1 as the Ducks took care of business against Montana State. In the past two weeks, however, Novosad has been held out of the game. Coming off the bench have been Oregon quarterbacks Luke Moga and Brock Thomas, but will Novosad return if Moore and the Ducks have a lead over Oregon State?
In early September, Lanning provided an update on Novosad:
“More precautionary, probably than anything. I think Austin goes, but his lat, it's been bothering a little bit. He's been able to practice, but we're just trying to limit him and get him in position where he can go again.”
Sione Laulea
Ducks defensive back Sione Laulea was listed as questionable before the week 3 matchup with Northwestern, but unlike Johnson, Laulea did not play. Heading into the rivalry game with Oregon State, Laulea's injury status is relatively unknown.
Theran Johnson
Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson, a Northwestern transfer, made his debut with the Ducks in week 3. He was questionable on Oregon's official availability report, but he played multiple drives against the Wildcats and finished with two solo tackles.
Kawika Rogers
Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers missed Oregon's week 2 matchup with Oklahoma State, and he was questionable before the Ducks faced Northwester. However, Rogers returned to action in week 3 and is expected to see the field against Oregon State.
Oregon's Availability Report For Week 3 At Northwestern
Questionable
- Austin Novosad, quarterback
- Kawika Rogers, offensive lineman
- Noah Whittington, running back
- Sione Laulea, defensive back
- Theran Johnson, defensive back
Out
- Brayden Platt, linebacker
- Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
- Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
- Dorian Brew, defensive back
- Dylan Williams, linebacker
- Evan Stewart, wide receiver
- Jack Ressler, wide receiver
- Trey McNutt, defensive back
The Ducks and Beavers will kickoff from Autzen Stadium at 12 p.m. PT.