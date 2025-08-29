Oregon Ducks Injury Updates Before Season Opener in Autzen Stadium
The Oregon Ducks are set to start the 2025 regular season against the Montana State Bobcats, and like every other college football team in the country, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are dealing with some injuries on the roster.
As per Big Ten rules, all teams will release an availability report before the game, announcing which players are "out" and "questionable" for that week. Which Ducks will be listed on Oregon's availability report on Saturday?
Linebacker Devon Jackson
Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson was dealing with an undisclosed injury at the start of fall camp, but he returned to practice in mid-August. With the departure of former Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson will be relied upon as a leader in the middle of the Ducks defense.
However, Jackson could start the season on Oregon's availability report. Lanning spoke about Jackson's return to practice earlier in fall camp:
"He's grown every single day. It's hard when he's been limited. It's tough to be the guy telling everyone what to do when you're not the guy in the dirt with them, and in the action. So, seeing him back out there on the practice field has been really good so far for us in fall camp, and he's a guy who let's his play do the talk, right? Again I'm excited to go watch the film today to see what he was able to do," said Lanning.
Defensive Back Jahlil Florence
Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury after making nine starts in 2023 as a sophomore. Florence was a promising young member of Oregon's secondary before his injury, and his return to the field is a welcome sight for Ducks fans.
He was trending in a positive direction towards the end of last season as Florence participated in pre-game warm-ups for the Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl Game. Will Florence make his long-awaited return on Saturday?
Defensive Back Trey McNutt
Freshman defensive back Trey McNutt broke his leg during Oregon's fall camp, and he is expected to miss the start of the 2025 season. McNutt was a five-star recruit who was reportedly competing for a large role as a freshman.
McNutt will most likely be "out" for a few weeks as he recovers from surgery.
Wide Receiver Evan Stewart
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in the spring, and the timeline for his return to the field is unclear.
Stewart was already eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after last season, and keeping him on the Ducks was considered a major offseason win for Oregon. Ducks fans are hoping to see the dynamic receiver back in Autzen Stadium in 2025, but there is a chance that Stewart misses the entire season with the knee injury.
Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey
While not injured, Oregon receiver Jurrion Dickey is reportedly suspended from the program, according to Lanning. The Ducks coach did not provide many more details, but Dickey is not expected to play after being suspended since early August.
"There's some pieces of that where I felt like he needed a break from us and we needed a break from that so we could focus on what's in front of us right now. Wishing him nothing but the best, as far as success, and want to see him get back to where he can be a contributor somewhere. That might be here. That might be somewhere else," said Lanning.