Oregon's Interest in Transfer Portal Quarterbacks Reveals Harsh Recruiting Reality

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for the first-ever College Football Playoff game at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, as the program gets set to host the James Madison Dukes in the first round.

But in the process, the Ducks, who still need to figure out quarterback Dante Moore's plans for 2026, have reportedly had to already figure out plans for a new signal-caller next season thanks to the controversial timing of the transfer portal window.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola has interest in Oregon. Raiola entered the portal after two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

In addition, the Ducks have also emerged as a team to watch for Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, per On3. After starting his career at Michigan State, he spent the past two seasons in Tempe, leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff last year.

Leavitt is a native of West Linn, Oregon, and could play for his home state while leading a national powerhouse at the same time if he chooses the Ducks.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company have been no stranger to adding portal quarterbacks over the past few seasons, but this potentially reveals a harsh reality about Oregon's approach to the position when it comes to a high school recruiting perspective.

Oregon Becoming Too Reliant on Portal Quarterbacks?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel passes in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As pointed out by Zach Barnett of FootballScoop, Oregon's consistency when it comes to adding transfer quarterbacks shows a potential future where developing high school passers is not as much of a priority.

The Ducks have been led by a transfer quarterback each of the last five seasons, starting with Anthony Brown Jr. in 2021. Oregon then added Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore in the years to follow.

That said, this obviously doesn't mean Oregon will stop recruiting high school quarterbacks altogether. The Ducks heavily pursued BYU Cougars signee Ryder Lyons before signing former Boise State commit Bryson Beaver in the 2026 class.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Face Escalating Flood Risk as Playoff Game Approaches

MORE: Bo Nix and Justin Herbert Push Toward NFL Playoffs as Former Ducks Thrive

MORE: JMU Quarterback Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon, Flashy Uniforms, Autzen Stadium

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon also signed Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Akili Smith Jr. in the 2025 class, but Sagapolutele was released from his NLI and headed to Cal instead. Oftentimes, younger quarterbacks don't stick around for long enough to see the fruits of their labor when it comes to developing at one program.

This isn't simply an Oregon issue, and is the reality of the current college football world. When teams can get a polished passer out of the portal without having to wait around for him to develop, the decision becomes an easy one, especially at a program like Oregon where contending for the National Championship is the expectation year in and year out.

The Ducks will likely continue to lean on quarterbacks in the portal moving forward, starting with as soon as this offseason if Moore ends up heading to the NFL.

Recommended Articles