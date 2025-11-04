Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Iowa Hawkeyes National Broadcast Details Revealed

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face a pivotal road test against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in town before the game is broadcast by CBS's Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Following their final bye week of the regular season, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a crucial Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. The Ducks enter Iowa City with a 7-1 record on the season and look to avoid the same fate of several top-10 ranked Big Ten teams in the past with a win at Kinnick Stadium.

The kickoff between the Ducks and Hawkeyes is set for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on CBS. Announcers Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call for Saturday's game, which will be the third time this season the Ducks will be featured on CBS.

Before the game, FOX's pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be on Iowa's campus to preview the pivotal matchup. Early-bird fans on Saturday morning can hear FOX's crew of Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram, and Brady Quinn break down Oregon and Iowa, starting at 8 a.m. PT.

Oregon is 1-1 on CBS this season. The Ducks dismantled Oklahoma State 69-3 in week 2 and lost 30-20 to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11. Both games were played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, but Oregon will be on the road against Iowa.

Oregon Looks To Beat Upset-Minded Hawkeyes On The Road

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Saturday's road matchup against the Hawkeyes could be a trap game for Oregon. Going up against Phil Parker's Iowa defense will be a challenge for Oregon's high-powered offense. It'll also be a major test for Oregon's young star quarterback Dante Moore, who will need to limit mistakes and be consistent against Iowa's defense.

Going up against Iowa's defense will also present a challenge for the Ducks' dominant rushing attack, led by running backs Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr.

In Iowa's two losses to Indiana and Iowa State this season, the Hawkeyes have lost both games by a combined eight points. Odds are that if Oregon pulls off the win on the road, it'll be close. The Ducks are currently a 5.5-point favorite according to ESPN BET Sportbook.

Oregon's matchup against Iowa will be the first of a difficult four-game stretch for the Ducks, as they try to secure a spot in the 12-team playoff for a second consecutive season. After playing the Hawkeyes on the road, the Ducks will have two remaining home games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 20 USC Trojans (Nov. 22).

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon will also play the No. 24 Washington Huskies in Seattle to close out its regular season. The matchup against the Huskies could potentially be a playoff elimination game for both teams.

Iowa Aims to Earn Signature Upset Win Over Oregon

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) reacts with wide receiver Apollo Payne (84) after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While their chances are slim to make the playoff, the Hawkeyes still have a shot, and a win over the Ducks on Saturday will be a huge boost to their resume. The Hawkeyes also have two difficult road games remaining with USC (Nov. 15) and Nebraska on Nov. 28 to close out the regular season. Iowa will also have one remaining home game against Michigan State on Nov. 22.

Similar to Oregon, winning their remaining games would put the Hawkeyes in a good place to make the 12-team bracket as a two-loss team. Iowa has a chance to play spoiler to another top-10 team's season with another upset. The last time the Hawkeyes beat a top-ten team at home was in 2021, when they defeated the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions 23-20.

Home/Football