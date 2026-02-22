Oregon Ducks Fan Guide to the NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine officially begins on February 23, and the top 2026 NFL Draft prospects as well as numerous NFL scouts and general managers will be in Indianapolis for the week. In addition to participating in an on-field workout and meeting with multiple teams, the players at the NFL Combine will also speak to the media the day before their workout.

Here is everything Oregon Ducks fans need to know ahead of the NFL Combine as eight former Oregon stars are set to attend (listed alphabetically).

Malik Benson, wide receiver

Bryc Boettcher, linebacker

Jadon Canady, defensive back

Alex Harkey, offensive lineman

Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman

Kenyon Sadiq, tight end

Dillon Thieneman, safety

Noah Whittington, running back

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Former Ducks offensive tackle Isaiah World was the ninth player from Oregon that received an invite to the combine, but The Athletic reported that World suffered a torn ACL against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal which will keep him from participating.

NFL Combine Drills Schedule:

Four days of on-field workouts begin on Thursday, Feb. 26, and the NFL Network will be broadcasting the events. Each day is broken up by position groups, and the former Oregon athletes will be featured across all four days:

Thursday, Feb. 26: Bryce Boettcher

Friday, Feb. 27: Kenyon Sadiq, Jadon Canady, Dillon Thieneman

Saturday, Feb. 28: Malik Benson, Noah Whittington

Sunday, March 1: Alex Harkey, Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which drills each player participates in remains to be seen. Sadiq is considered a surefire first-round pick in many mock drafts, while other players like Thieneman and Pregnon are in contention to be selected on the first day of the draft.

The primary drills that a majority of athletes participate in are the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone, 20-yard shuttle, and bench press.

MORE: Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears

MORE: Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq

MORE: Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

NFL Combine Media Schedule

Every position group will also speak to the media the day before working out. As a result, Ducks fans will get to hear from all eight players representing Oregon at the NFL Combine.

Wednesday, Feb. 25: kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers

Thursday, Feb. 26: tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties

Friday, Feb. 27: quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

Saturday, Feb. 28: offensive linemen

What to Watch for Oregon Fans

Oregon running back Noah Whittington runs as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whittington battled an injury during the CFP and was listed on Oregon's injury report before the Peach Bowl loss to Indiana, so how he performs at the NFL Combine will be worth monitoring.

Both Boettcher and Canady seemed to turn heads at the Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl, respectively. Can they continue to boost their draft stock with a strong showing at the combine? Testing numbers don't always make or break a prospect, but they can certainly help a player show off his athleticism.

Benson had a breakout season with the Ducks, stepping up in an offense that suffered injuries to multiple wide receivers. While He is not guaranteed to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Benson could change that with his performance at the combine.

Thieneman could have a chance to play himself into the first round of the draft by proving his elite athleticism in drills like the three-cone, shuttle, and 40-yard dash. The same could be said for Pregnon, who is considered a potential pick towards the end of the first round.

How each player performs in different meetings and interviews with teams also remains to be seen, but the Ducks have become a more consistent producer of NFL talent under Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning's ability to recruit top high school recruits and transfer portal prospects to Eugene certainly plays a role, but so does the culture that he's built at Oregon.