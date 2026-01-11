Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson Hints At NFL Draft Decision

With the Oregon Ducks’ 2025 season officially in the rearview, now all attention is on the impending NFL Draft decisions of coach Dan Lanning’s star players.

Tight end Jamari Johnson is among the players who could declare for the draft. The top tight end in the Ducks’ depth chart, Kenyon Sadiq, also has a decision to make about his future. If Sadiq forgoes his senior season, Johnson’s decision becomes even more important.

Louisville tight end Jamari Johnson. | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson hinted to his future on TikTok after Oregon’s 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinals with his post captioned “will be back.”

“Great season can’t wait to get back to work,” Johnson wrote.

Tight End Jamari Johnson’s Potential Future at Oregon

Sadiq may have been in the conversation for the nation’s top tight end, but Johnson was arguably Oregon’s most consistent target in the postseason.

In the Ducks’ three College Football Playoff games, Johnson recorded two touchdowns and 190 yards on nine receptions. He stepped up when needed throughout the season, also tallying a clutch touchdown catch in the team’s double overtime win over Penn State.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Johnson transferred from Louisville in 2025. He made his impact felt during his redshirt sophomore season at Oregon. Averaging 15.9 yards per catch.

“Jamari certainly adds value. He's got length. His big body catches the ball really well,” Lanning said about Johnson’s addition during fall camp. “I think there's a pickup that he has to continue to figure out, what are we doing in the offense? And as he picks that up, he takes great steps forward, but his size, athleticism is unique for that position.”

His potential return to Oregon would be huge for the Ducks, with incoming five-star Kendre Harrison joining the tight end room and Sadiq’s decision still awaiting.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, left, pulls down a reception on his way to a first-quarter touchdown against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Waiting on NFL Draft Decisions

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In addition to Johnson and Sadiq’s decisions, Lanning waits to find out which other Oregon stars will return and what positions he’ll need to turn to the transfer portal to fill.

Quarterback Dante Moore headlines the group of Ducks deciding between the NFL and Oregon. Moore is considered a top-two pick if he declares for the NFL Draft. If he returns to Oregon, the Ducks’ chances of progressing further into the postseason would receive a big boost.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver Evan Stewart is another player on offense who could stay or move on. Stewart didn’t play in 2025 due to rehabbing a torn patellar injury. Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, edge Teitum Tuioti, safety Dillon Thieneman and defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington are some defensive players with choices to make.

Ducks fans already found out that center offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu will be back for another season, as well as defensive lineman Bear Alexander. The program will see wide receiver Malik Benson, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and running back Noah Whittington, among other seniors, move on from the program with eligibility running out.