Home, sweet home. The No. 5 Oregon Ducks get one more game in Autzen Stadium in 2025 and it is the biggest one yet.

In the first College Football Playoff game in Autzen Stadium history, Oregon will host James Madison on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT. If the Ducks beat James Madison, they will play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 in Miami.

A true home field advantage, the fans in Eugene know how to rock the decibel levels. Ducks fans have turned Autzen into a house of doom for opponents who make their way west. The Ducks have an impressive 25-2 record in Autzen Stadium under coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks are 54-4 at home since the start of the 2017 season.

Oregon ducks uniforms james madison autzen stadium playoff dante moore dan lanning watch tv odds park injury weather | GoDucks.com

So what color should fans wear to the playoff game?

Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of Oregon’s first round matchup, including the latest Eugene weather forecast, game day schedule, TV information, betting odds and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear For Playoff Game In Autzen Stadium

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green to the first round playoff game in Eugene. This could be an indicator that the team's uniforms will incorporate the color green - often the "color schedule" for fans and the uniforms coincide. However, when it comes to the Ducks' uniforms it's best the expect the unexpected.

“First one ever. So that's the exciting piece to get the chance to do something that hasn't been done here before. I know our players are really excited about it. I know our fans will, again, create an incredible atmosphere,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

Oregon Ducks cheerleaders smile for a group photo Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five Notable Stats

Oregon enters the playoff as the highest-ranked at-large team with an 11-1 record on the season. The Ducks' only loss this season came at the hands of the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, losing 30-20 in Eugene on Oct. 11.

Five true freshmen have appeared in every game this season: running back Jordon Davison, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., defensive back Na’eem Offord, running back Dierre Hill Jr. and linebacker Nasir Wyatt.

Oregon has reached eight conference wins for the third season in a row. This marks only the second time the Ducks have had at least three straight seasons with eight-plus conference victories (2009-12).

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has a cannon. Moore has 50 completions this season of 20-plus yards, 15 of 30-plus yards, eight of 40-plus yards, four of 50-plus yards and two of 60-plus yards.

The Dukes' offense is led by quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who has thrown for 2,533 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JAMES MADISON: James Madison earned a playoff bid as the fifth-ranked conference champion after capturing its first Sun Belt Football Championship in a 31-14 win over the Troy Trojans. The Dukes have a 12-1 overall record with their lone loss in week 2 to the Louisville Cardinals of the ACC.

JMU ranks 10th nationally in both scoring offense and defense, as it averages 37.3 points per game while holding foes to 15.8 points per game. The Dukes get tricky on special teams - blocking four kicks, three of which are punts, good for third and fourth nationally, respectively.

JMU’s Bob Chesney, soon to become UCLA’s head coach, has been outstanding in steering the Dukes after Curt Cignetti moved on.

WEATHER: The forecast for Dec. 20 is a high of 53 degrees and a low of 44 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain at kickoff.

ODDS: The Ducks open as an overwhelming favorite against the Dukes. According to FanDuel, the Ducks are 21.5-point favorites to beat the Dukes in the first round playoff matchup.

Oregon ducks coach Dan Lanning and reporter Bri Amaranthus | oregon ducks on si

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

TV: TNT/TruTV/HBO Max

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

MORE: Oregon's Breakout Freshman Emerges As Potential X-Factor For The Playoff

MORE: Why Cleveland Moving On From Dillon Gabriel Could Be a Blessing in Disguise

MORE: Four-Star Safety Makes Recruiting Announcement With Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

QUOTABLE : Lanning on the opportunity of hosting a first round playoff game in Eugene:

“I think this is an opportunity for the whole world to kind of see a little bit about what makes Autzen special. So, I'm anticipating that energy and enthusiasm there. I think we all got to see some cool games last year in a similar format. So, I think that'll be a special opportunity to peel back the layers and let people see what makes this place so special,” Lanning said.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles