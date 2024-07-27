Oregon Ducks' Jeffrey Bassa Reveals Which Defensive Transfers Are Primed For Big Impact
The Oregon Ducks are College Football Playoff contenders this season in part because of their dangerous group of transfer portal players. The Ducks have the best 2024 transfer portal class in the Big Ten conference and the No. 2 class in the nation, behind only Ole Miss.
The enthusiasm that surrounds Oregon’s 14 transfer players is only rivaled by the hope that they can quickly adjust to Eugene and Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s “Team DNA.”
Arguably no one on the Duck football team knows Oregon’s DNA better than senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, the leader of the defense. Bassa is Oregon’s commander on the field and a vocal leader who takes charge of the team camaraderie off the field.
Are the transfers adjusting quickly?
“No doubt they are,” said Bassa to Oregon Ducks SI’s Bri Amaranthus.
Oregon transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart is a former five-star prospect and projected first-round NFL Draft prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Transfer quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore were two of the highest-rated transfers who look poised to thrive in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s system.
The offensive transfers get a lot of attention, for good reason. But what about the defensive transfers who can help Bassa elevate Oregon’s Top-10 defense? Which defensive transfer weapons are making the quickest impacts?
“Jabbar Muhammad is a name that pops up in my mind,” Bassa told Amaranthus. "Coming in from Washington, excellent program. He came in with the right mindset, like, everything I did last year is out the window.”
“Let me come prove to this new team, these new guys, that I’m gonna be going up against every day. Let me show them that I’m the best in the nation. That's what he did in the spring.”
Muhammad is a former 4-star recruit who started his college career at Oklahoma before transferring to Washington. Last season he helped the Huskies to the National Championship game with an impressive 20 defended passes, 46 total tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two sacks. His coverage grade from PFF was 77.7, which is higher than any Duck from last season.
Bassa was quick to point out that “big boy” defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell “bonded with the guys quickly.” Caldwell, a transfer from Houston, is a Gen Z anomaly: He is not on Instagram and doesn’t like social media. Bassa said Caldwell “doesn’t talk a lot” but that his impact has been big.
In the transfer portal college football era, the big question is: how well can a team come together with the added roster turnover? For Oregon, the focus is connection off the field.
This summer, the Ducks team traveled to Portland and raced go-karts, ate at Fogo De Chao and competed at Top Golf. There was no rule that the team had to put their cell phones away and unplug, however, Bassa couldn’t help but notice that phones were no where to be seen as the team truly connected.
Good conversations, fun competition and getting to know each other on a personal basis - “It means a lot,” said Bassa.
With the transfers and incoming freshmen, Bassa believes the 2024 team is “100 percent” better than last year. He preaches poise to his team in a season where Oregon will “have a target on their backs.”
With Oregon football fall camp starting Monday, the Ducks will have a chance to see how those quick adjustments play out on the football field.