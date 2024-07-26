Why Oregon Football Lost Four-Star Recruit Josiah Sharma To Texas Longhorns
The Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class took a hit as four-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma flipped to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday night.
"After long and deep conversations with the university of Texas I feel like I home," Sharma said on his Twitter/X.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound defensive tackle Sharma was originally predicted to go to Texas before his surprising commitment to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning.
But a change of heart for Sharma who feels more at home in Texas with coach Steve Sarkisian. Overall, Texas' 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally.
Sharma is the No. 5 overall prospect in California, nation's No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 83 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to On3.
Sharma plays offensive and defensive line for Folsom (California.) Folsom has won 5 of the last 6 CIF Class 1A state football championships.
Losing Sharma is a rare-recent defeat for Lanning and Oregon recruiting.
The good news is, several five-star prospects in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting class will be making their way to Eugene this weekend for the Oregon Ducks' annual Saturday Night Live Camp atAutzen Stadium.
Next commitment announcement to watch is No. 1 safety recruit Trey McNutt. After delaying his commitment, the five-star prospect took a visit to the Texas A&M Aggies this week and will also be at Oregon this weekend.
Although the Ducks are still trending for the five-star safety, McNutt's visit to Texas A&M has the potential to shake things up.
If McNutt commits, he will join wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Oregon's highest-rated recruit ever, as the two 5-stars in Oregon's 2025 recruiting class.
After commits from Moore and 4-starcornerback Dorian Brew, the Ducks trail only theOhio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs in national class rankings.