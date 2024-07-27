Oregon Ducks at Paris Olympics: Who is There and When They Compete
As the boats of each Olympic represented country cruised on the Seine River Friday, eager viewers of the Summer Games have have wondered a simple question: where are all the Oregon Ducks?
Well, rest assured, the green and yellow will be proudly represented at this years’ games, with nearly 20 athletes eager to medal for not only their county, but also their alma mater.
We took the time to round up each Oregon athlete competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics by sport and found how you can support these Olympic Ducks. Each Olympian will be alphabetically listed by name, their event, their tenure at Oregon, the country they’re representing, and when to watch them (in Pacific Time, of course!).
Track and Field
Guaranteed to be the most represented category given Eugene, Oregon’s status as “TrackTown USA”, Hayward Field hosting the 2024 Olympic Trials, and the prestige of the Oregon program, track and field will be a must-watch for Duck fans.
Thirteen Olympians will represent the Ducks in athletics. Kemba Nelson of Jamaica and Jenna Prandini of America were both dropped from their respective teams before the Paris events and are therefore not listed.
Susan Ejore, 1,500 Meters, Duck Alumnus 2017-20, Kenya, August 6 at 1:05 a.m.
Shana Grebo, 400 Meter Hurdles, 2021-Current Duck, France, August 4 at 3:35 a.m.
Cole Hocker, 1,500 Meters, Duck Alumnus 2019-21, USA, August 2 at 2:05 a.m.
Jessica Hull, 1,500 Meters, Duck Alumnus 2015-18, Australia, August 6 at 1:05 a.m.
Emmanuel Ihemeje Jr., Triple Jump, Duck Alumnus 2020-21, Italy, August 7 at 10:15 a.m.
Alaysha Johnson, 100 Meter Hurdles, Duck Alumnus 2016-19, USA, August 7 at 1:15 a.m.
Klaudia Kazimierska, 2022-Current Duck, 1,500 Meters, Poland, August 6 at 1:05 a.m.
Kyree King, 4x100 Meter Relay pool, Duck Alumnus 2016-17, USA, August 8 at 2:35 a.m.
Aneta Konieczek, 3,000 Meter Steeplechase, Duck Alumnus 2019-21, Poland, August 4 at 1:05 a.m.
Claire Michel, Triathlon, Duck Alumnus 2007-11, Belgium, July 30 at 11:00 p.m.
Jaida Ross, Shot Put, 2020-Current Duck, USA, August 8 at 1:25 a.m.
Jorinde Van Klinken, Shot Put, Duck Alumnus 2022-23, Netherlands, August 8 at 1:25 a.m.
Alessia Zarbo, 10,000 Meters, Duck Alumnus 2019-21, France, August 9 at 11:55 a.m.
Note: All of these events are preliminary rounds. If they qualify, there will be additional rounds of competition.
Men’s Basketball
The only Oregon Duck representing in the Olympics for Men’s Basketball is NBA bad boy Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets. Brooks is originally from Ontario, Canada. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season with the Rockets.
South Sudan’s Bol Bol is stated to not compete for undisclosed reasons.
Dillon Brooks, Forward, Duck Alumnus 2014-17, Canada
- July 27 vs. Greece at 2 p.m.
- July 30 vs. Australia at 4:30 a.m.
- Aug. 2 vs. Spain at 8:15 a.m.
- Aug. 6 Quarterfinals
- Aug. 8 Semifinals
- Aug. 10 Gold and Bronze Medal Games
Women’s Basketball
Representing the Ducks for the Women’s Basketball contests are all former teammates at Oregon.
Most notably, Oregon icon and New York Liberty stand-out Sabrina Ionescu will be repping the red, white, and blue as a starting member of Team USA. She’s a three time WNBA All-Star and the NCAA record holder for the most triple doubles in a college career. Ionescu will play a game in the group phase against sisters and former teammates Satou and Nyara Sabally.
Maite Cazorla, Guard, Duck Alumnus 2015-19, Spain
- July 28 vs. China at 4:30 a.m.
- July 31 vs. Puerto Rico at 2:00 a.m.
- Aug. 3 vs. Serbia 4:30 a.m.
- Aug. 7 Quarterfinals
- Aug. 9 Semifinals
- Aug. 11 Gold and Bronze Medal Games
Sabrina Ionescu, Guard, Duck Alumnus 2016-20, USA
- July 29 vs. Japan at 12 p.m.
- Aug. 1 vs. Belgium at 12 p.m.
- Aug. 4 vs. Germany 8:15 a.m.
- Aug. 7 Quarterfinals
- Aug. 9 Semifinals
- Aug. 11 Gold and Bronze Medal Games
Nyara Sabally, Forward, Duck Alumnus 2018-22, Germany
- July 29 vs. Belgium at 4:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1 vs. Japan at 2:00 a.m.
- Aug. 4 vs. USA 8:15 a.m.
- Aug. 7 Quarterfinals
- Aug. 9 Semifinals
- Aug. 11 Gold and Bronze Medal Games
Satou Sabally, Forward, Duck Alumnus 2017-20, Germany
- July 29 vs. Belgium at 4:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1 vs. Japan at 2:00 a.m.
- Aug. 4 vs. USA 8:15 a.m.
- Aug. 7 Quarterfinals
- Aug. 9 Semifinals
- Aug. 11 Gold and Bronze Medal Games
Overall, there is plenty of Oregon pride to go around for this year's Olympic Games. We look forward to seeing which Ducks will be able to make the medal stand, not just for their representative country, but for the “O” as well.