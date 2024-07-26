Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks First Big Ten Football Media Days: Everything from the Week in Indianapolis

From a giant inflatable Duck to more on the giant inflatable Duck, Oregon Football's Dan Lanning and players Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa, and Terrance Ferguson delivered in UO's first Big Ten Media Days. Get caught up on everything said by, and about, the Ducks.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks to the podium before addressing the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks to the podium before addressing the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks just wrapped up their inaugural event within a new league at Big Ten Football Media Days.

Oregon Ducks on SI delivered coverage from start to finish. Get all caught up with anything you may have missed below.

Oregon Ducks Shock Big Ten With Massive Inflatable Duck In Indianapolis River

The Oregon Ducks are joining the Big Ten Conference in style. For their innaugral Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are joining the Big Ten Conference in style. For their innaugral Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to floats the White River in downtown Indianapolis / Chris Dion Twitter/X

The Oregon Ducks are joining the Big Ten Conference in style. For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.

Read the story here.

Commissioner Tony Petitti: Big Ten Committed to Helping Oregon Ducks, New Schools "Hit The Ground Running"

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 26, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks are making their first appearance as members of the Big Ten Conference this week at Big Ten Football Media Days, and the league commissioner made sure to welcome the newcomers at the outset.

Read the story here.

Big Ten Expansion? 'Focused' On Current 18 Teams, Says Commissioner Tony Petitti

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

After the addition of the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins... Will the Big Ten conference continue to expand?

Read the story here.

Big Ten Open To Moving Conference Title Game To West Coast?

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Conference Commissioner, Tony Petitti, kicked off Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. He welcomed the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, UCLA and USC into the Big Ten and answered the question: Could the Big Ten Championship game move to the west coast?

Read the story here.

Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson Earn 2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches a pass during practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene.
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

In the inaugural season for the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten, the 1-2 quarterback to wide receiver punch are expected to make a major splash. Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson were named to the 12-player preseason list by a media panel.

Read the story here.

What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said About Oregon Ducks, Chip Kelly: 'I Trust Chip With My Life'

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten Conference Media Days are underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the Oregon Ducks Football program is a topic of conversation. What Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Rutgers’ coach Greg Schiano, Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell, Northwestern coach David Braun, Illinois’ coach Bret Bielema and Purdue Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters said about the Ducks.

Read the story here.

What Every Big Ten Team Said About Oregon Ducks At Big Ten Media Days

Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadi
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing the second day of Big Ten Media Days regarding mentions of Oregon Ducks Football and the addition of the four new West Coast teams.

Read the story here.

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up About 'Challenge' Of Big Ten Conference

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes notes during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes notes during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets real about his tenure with the football team.

Read the story here.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Wants Giant Inflatable Duck At Away Games

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning, Inflatable Duck
Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning, Inflatable Duck / Oregon Football Twitter/x

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is entering the Big Ten Conference with a bang. After a giant inflatable Duck floated the Indianapolis River on Tuesday, coach Lanning reveals his hope that it travels to away games with his team.

Read the story here.

Everything Oregon's Dan Lanning said from the Big Ten Football Media Days Podium

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning introduced Oregon Ducks Football to his new league at Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis Thursday.

Read the story here.

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Big Ten Recruiting Advantages

Oregon Ducks head coach ??Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach ??Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning reveals the advantages of joining the Big Ten conference, including recruiting. Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is the second-best in the Big Ten, trailing only the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Read the story here.

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Playfully Claps Back at Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart's NIL Comments

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kic
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Remember when Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart playfully jabbed his former defensive coordinator, and current Oregon Ducks coach, Dan Lanning for all his NIL funds from Nike at SEC Media Day?

Read the story here.

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Thanks Minnesota Vikings For Honoring Khyree Jackson

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon coach Dan Lanning opened day three of the Big Ten Media event with comments about off-season activities, the work with his coaches prior to the start of fall camp and the tragic loss of former Duck cornerback, Minnesota Viking rookie Khyree Jackson.

Read the story here.

What Impresses Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Most About Quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been impressed with his new quarterback since before Dillon Gabriel even go to Eugene.

Read the story here.

Oregon Football's Dillon Gabriel Makes Strong Impression at Big Ten Media Day

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Duck Football’s Dillon Gabriel was one of three student athletes representing Oregon at the Big Ten Conference Media Day. Gabriel discussed the team's preparations for its first season in the Big Ten and his role in leading the program.

Read the story here.

Everything Big Ten Teams Said About Oregon Ducks On Final Big Ten Football Media Day

Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing what Oregon Ducks Football’s Big Ten teams had to say about the new West Coast team additions and the Ducks during the final Big Ten Media Day.

Read the story here.

Oregon Ducks Tight End Terrance Ferguson's Increasing Role, Chemistry With Dillon Gabriel

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson breaks through a gap in the USC defense as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans.
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson breaks through a gap in the USC defense as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Tight end Terrance Ferguson elected to return to the Oregon Ducks football program rather than enter the 2024 NFL Draft. He has built a strong relationship with transfer portal quarterback Dillon Gabriel with a shared goal to win a national championship. At the same time, Ferguson stands ready to rewrite several tight-end records as he becomes a bigger piece of Oregon's explosive offense.

Read the story here.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Home/Football