Oregon Ducks First Big Ten Football Media Days: Everything from the Week in Indianapolis
The Oregon Ducks just wrapped up their inaugural event within a new league at Big Ten Football Media Days.
Oregon Ducks on SI delivered coverage from start to finish. Get all caught up with anything you may have missed below.
Oregon Ducks Shock Big Ten With Massive Inflatable Duck In Indianapolis River
The Oregon Ducks are joining the Big Ten Conference in style. For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.
Read the story here.
Commissioner Tony Petitti: Big Ten Committed to Helping Oregon Ducks, New Schools "Hit The Ground Running"
The Oregon Ducks are making their first appearance as members of the Big Ten Conference this week at Big Ten Football Media Days, and the league commissioner made sure to welcome the newcomers at the outset.
Read the story here.
Big Ten Expansion? 'Focused' On Current 18 Teams, Says Commissioner Tony Petitti
After the addition of the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins... Will the Big Ten conference continue to expand?
Read the story here.
Big Ten Open To Moving Conference Title Game To West Coast?
Big Ten Conference Commissioner, Tony Petitti, kicked off Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. He welcomed the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, UCLA and USC into the Big Ten and answered the question: Could the Big Ten Championship game move to the west coast?
Read the story here.
Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson Earn 2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors
In the inaugural season for the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten, the 1-2 quarterback to wide receiver punch are expected to make a major splash. Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson were named to the 12-player preseason list by a media panel.
Read the story here.
What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said About Oregon Ducks, Chip Kelly: 'I Trust Chip With My Life'
The Big Ten Conference Media Days are underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the Oregon Ducks Football program is a topic of conversation. What Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Rutgers’ coach Greg Schiano, Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell, Northwestern coach David Braun, Illinois’ coach Bret Bielema and Purdue Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters said about the Ducks.
Read the story here.
What Every Big Ten Team Said About Oregon Ducks At Big Ten Media Days
Analyzing the second day of Big Ten Media Days regarding mentions of Oregon Ducks Football and the addition of the four new West Coast teams.
Read the story here.
Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up About 'Challenge' Of Big Ten Conference
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets real about his tenure with the football team.
Read the story here.
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Wants Giant Inflatable Duck At Away Games
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is entering the Big Ten Conference with a bang. After a giant inflatable Duck floated the Indianapolis River on Tuesday, coach Lanning reveals his hope that it travels to away games with his team.
Read the story here.
Everything Oregon's Dan Lanning said from the Big Ten Football Media Days Podium
Dan Lanning introduced Oregon Ducks Football to his new league at Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis Thursday.
Read the story here.
Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Big Ten Recruiting Advantages
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning reveals the advantages of joining the Big Ten conference, including recruiting. Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is the second-best in the Big Ten, trailing only the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Read the story here.
Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Playfully Claps Back at Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart's NIL Comments
Remember when Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart playfully jabbed his former defensive coordinator, and current Oregon Ducks coach, Dan Lanning for all his NIL funds from Nike at SEC Media Day?
Read the story here.
Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Thanks Minnesota Vikings For Honoring Khyree Jackson
Oregon coach Dan Lanning opened day three of the Big Ten Media event with comments about off-season activities, the work with his coaches prior to the start of fall camp and the tragic loss of former Duck cornerback, Minnesota Viking rookie Khyree Jackson.
Read the story here.
What Impresses Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Most About Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been impressed with his new quarterback since before Dillon Gabriel even go to Eugene.
Read the story here.
Oregon Football's Dillon Gabriel Makes Strong Impression at Big Ten Media Day
Oregon Duck Football’s Dillon Gabriel was one of three student athletes representing Oregon at the Big Ten Conference Media Day. Gabriel discussed the team's preparations for its first season in the Big Ten and his role in leading the program.
Read the story here.
Everything Big Ten Teams Said About Oregon Ducks On Final Big Ten Football Media Day
Analyzing what Oregon Ducks Football’s Big Ten teams had to say about the new West Coast team additions and the Ducks during the final Big Ten Media Day.
Read the story here.
Oregon Ducks Tight End Terrance Ferguson's Increasing Role, Chemistry With Dillon Gabriel
Tight end Terrance Ferguson elected to return to the Oregon Ducks football program rather than enter the 2024 NFL Draft. He has built a strong relationship with transfer portal quarterback Dillon Gabriel with a shared goal to win a national championship. At the same time, Ferguson stands ready to rewrite several tight-end records as he becomes a bigger piece of Oregon's explosive offense.
Read the story here.