Oregon Football's Dillon Gabriel Makes Strong Impression at Big Ten Media Day
EUGENE - On Thursday, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, along with various student-athletes, met with the media at the Big Ten Conference Media Day. Dillon Gabriel was one of three players representing Oregon at the Big Ten media day alongside Jeffery Bassa and Terrence Fergason. The quarterback, who transferred from Oklahoma, has become a key figure for the Ducks as they transition to the new conference.
Gabriel is heading into his first season as a Duck after spending his previous two seasons at the University of Oklahoma. In December, Gabriel decided to leave the crimson and white of Oklahoma behind and enter the transfer portal. His time in the portal lasted just five days before he committed to Oregon.
“Oregon was a very easy decision for me,” said Gabriel at Big Ten Media Day. “Probably the easiest decision of my life.”
Gabriel’s decision to transfer to Oregon came after he received a seventh-round undrafted free agent NFL grade. This would mean a lower chance of making the roster, less guaranteed money, and less coaching attention. With that, Gabriel decided he would need to find a program and coaching staff that would set him up for long-term success, and according to Gabriel, Oregon was that program.
“The alignment with Coach Lanning, Coach Stein, the conversations that we had immediately, it wasn’t a matter of if, it was just how we were going to make it happen,” he said.
Gabriel committed to Oregon on December 9th, 2024, and since his arrival in Eugene, he has taken on a leadership role, leading the team on the field as well as organizing retreats to help the team grow closer as a unit.
Earlier this month, Gabriel hosted his “Dime Time Retreat,” something he introduced while at the University of Oklahoma. A team bonding retreat where players grow closer through workouts, meals, and other activities.
Through Gabriel’s leadership, talent, and drive, he is contributing to a winning legacy at the University of Oregon, one carved out by those before him. One notable alum Gabriel is drawing comparisons to is former Duck and Heisman winning quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Both Mariota and Gabriel are fearless leaders from Hawaii, additionally Gabriel will be wearing No. 8 on his jersey this season, the same number worn by Mariota during his Oregon tenure.
“I remember being in the equipment room with Kenny Farr on my visit and we were talking about numbers and number eight came up,” Gabriel shared at Big Ten Media Day. “I gave a little quick text to Marcus. I just wanted his blessing. He said absolutely.”
Over four seasons at Oregon, Mariota amassed a staggering 13,033 total yards, including 10,796 passing yards and 105 touchdowns. In 2014, the Hawaii native shattered records with 4,454 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and a near-perfect passer rating of 181.7. Mariota’s leadership and on-field performance that season earned him a Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football.
“I wear it with great honor and privilege,” said Gabriel about wearing the No. 8. “It’s always a reminder that I represent more than just myself. Ten years later another quarterback from Hawaii is repping the number eight.”
Now, Gabriel hopes to follow in Mariota’s footsteps. Gabriel enters the 2024 season as a preseason All-Big Ten pick and a Heisman Trophy favorite. He also ranks fourth in NCAA history in career total touchdowns (152), seventh in total yards (15,925), eighth in passing yards (14,865), and eighth in passing touchdowns (25).
As Oregon prepares for its inaugural Big Ten season, all eyes will be on Dillon Gabriel as he attempts to write his own chapter in the Ducks' football history.