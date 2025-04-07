Oregon Ducks' Jordan Burch Late Riser In Pre-NFL Draft Process?
After reeling in 8.5 sacks during his final season of play for the Oregon Ducks, edge rusher Jordan Burch heads into the 2025 NFL Draft, looking to become the next great defensive lineman from Eugene.
Arguably one of the best transfers on the defensive side of the ball during the Dan Lanning tenure at Oregon, Burch is one of the top edge rushers in the class and figures to be selected somewhere on the third day of the draft
ESPN listed Burch as the No. 7 edge rusher in the draft class and offered up comparisons to Everson Griffen and Boogie Basham.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN said that Burch's size and production lands him among the best pass rushers in the class.
"Burch is big for an edge rusher at 279 pounds...He's also a little bit older (23) than the other prospects, having played three years at South Carolina before two seasons at Oregon. Last season, he had 8.5 sacks with six passes defensed. At 6-foot-4, Burch is surprisingly more of a speed rusher than a power rusher, and he ran a 4.67-second 40 at the combine," Schatz said
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Burch's pass rushing capabilities make him stand out among his peers.
"As a run defender, his length and play strength flashes, . . . as a pass rusher, he’s a more energetic player with good get-off, long strides and the bend to turn the corner or unleash a bull-rush. Burch leaves too many plays on the field, but the upside will have teams anxious to light the fire and get more out of him," Zierlein said.
Burch isn't the only Ducks defensive lineman expected to be drafted in a few weeks. Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has been projected as a mid to late first-round pick who could potentially sneak into the second or third rounds.
Harmon accumulated five sacks and 44 tackles during his lone season with Oregon.
Despite losing veteran presences in Burch and Harmon along the defensive front, the Ducks are set to not have a drop off in production with some heavy hitters returning back to Oregon for next season.
After racking up 10.5 sacks in his sophomore season at Oregon, the program is returning their reigning sack leader Matayo Uiagalelei for another season of wreaking havoc in opponents backfields.
Along with Uiagalelei, Lanning and company reeled in arguably the transfer portal's biggest wildcard, Bear Alexander. The No. 6 defensive lineman in the portal according to 247Sports, Alexander comes to Eugene after spending two seasons at USC and a season at Georgia prior to that.
The program has a long line of producing successful defensive players at the next level with stars like Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner each getting drafted in the first round and finding success in the NFL in recent years.