Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei Top NFL Draft Prospect In 2026?
Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei was one of the breakout stars on the Oregon defense last season. Uiagalelei is entering his third season with the Ducks in 2025. What is his current draft stock for 2026?
Matayo Uiagalelei Gearing Up For Junior Season In 2025, 2026 Draft?
Matayo Uiagalelei will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft next April. Uiagalelei is entering his third year out of high school this season, making him availble to enter his name in the draft. According to NFL Draft Buzz Uiagalelei is ranked as the No. 8 defensive end in the 2026 NFL Draft class.
His overall draft rank is currently at No. 58 overall. This would slate him as a projected late second round pick.
The seven defensive ends/edge rushers ranked ahead of Uiagalelei are Clemson Tigers' TJ Parker, Auburn Tigers' Keldric Faulk, Miami Hurricanes Rueben Bain Jr., USC Trojans Braylan Shelby, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Boubacar Traore, Oklahoma Sooners' Adepoju Adebawore, and Alabama Crimson Tide LT Overton.
Matt Miller of ESPN put out his list of 2026 NFL Draft prospects this past January. He spoke highly of Uiagalelei.
"Uiagalelei broke out in 2024, as his 10.5 sacks put him on NFL scouts' radar," Miller said. "He is the total package as a far as strength, speed, and production."
Uiagalelei is listed at 6-5, 270 pounds. Last season especially, he showed the ability to be very actvie at and around the line of scrimmage. One of Uiagalelei's highlight plays from 2024 was his game-sealing interception in the Ducks' 16-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in mid-November. With a little over a minute and a half left in the game, Wisconsin had the ball to tie the game with a field goal or win with a touchdown. Uiagalelei snagged the batted ball to ice the game for Oregon.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshmen Na'eem Offord, Brandon Finney, Dorian Brew Standing Out At Spring Practice
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson Reveals Official Visits, Favorites Before Committing
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Jadrian Tracey, Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. Status
Matayo Uiagalelei’s College Career
Matayo Uiagalelei was a class of 2023 edge rusher out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. He signed with the Ducks as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher in the class of 2023.
In Uiagalelei’s freshman season, he played in 13 or Oregon’s 14 games, and tallied 18 total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and two passes defended. It was a really good start to his college career. He even won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week in Oregon’s week eight win over Washington State.
Uiagalelei took his game to another level in 2024 as a sophomore. He had 38 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, an interception, and a blocked kick. His 10.5 sacks led the team and he earned All-Big Ten first team honors by the media and All-Big Ten second team by the coaches.