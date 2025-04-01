Oregon Ducks Defensive Lineman Jordan Burch NFL Draft Projection, Profile
Coming into the NFL Draft, the talk surrounding the Oregon Ducks has been around their star-studded defensive line that was anchored by Derrick Harmon, who some project to be first round pick. However, Harmon isn't the only draft-eligible Ducks' defensive lineman that is expecting to hear his name called coming draft weekend.
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch spent two seasons in Eugene as an anchor on the Ducks defense after beginning his career at South Carolina, spending three season in the SEC. After an injury-riddled 2025, Burch is healthy and looking to make an impact at the next level as he awaits the 2025 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Burch's pass rushing capabilities make him stand out among his peers.
"As a run defender, his length and play strength flashes...as a pass rusher, he’s a more energetic player with good get-off, long strides and the bend to turn the corner or unleash a bull-rush. Burch leaves too many plays on the field, but the upside will have teams anxious to light the fire and get more out of him," Zierlein said.
During Rose Bowl media availabilities, Oregon coach Dan Lanning raved about Burch.
“Just his size and athleticism. God doesn’t make a lot of people that look like Jordan Burch,” Lanning said.
Lanning talked about the physical traits that Burch posses, which allows him to become a game-changing pass rusher in crucial situations.
“When people see him, they’re surprised to hear he’s really 300 pounds because he looks really good at his size, but he plays like a beast on the field, with relentless effort, and the fact that we have great depth and several guys that can play edge positions for us, it allows us to make sure that when he’s on the field he’s fresh, and a fresh Jordan Burch is really dangerous," Lanning said.
It wasn't the prettiest end to his career in 2025 as Burch battled through injuries and appeared in only 10 out of a possible 14 games.
The injuries did not stop Burch from finding success as he ended his senior season with 8.5 sacks, the second most sacks on the team. He fell just behind Matayo Uiagaleiei, who accumulated 10.5 sacks, but in more games than Burch.
Burch has already met with the Dallas Cowboys and during a media availability session during the NFL Combine, he said that it was a postive meeting.
"They kind of like, showed a lot of plays up. Kind of like critique some and show some good plays too. I think it went really well and that was a great meeting overall," Burch said.
NFL.com has given Burch a Prospect Grade of 6.27, which predicts that he will be an average starter in the league, but only time will tell how Burch pans out.