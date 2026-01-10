Oregon Running Back Jordon Davison Addresses Surprise Injury

The Oregon Ducks were without one of their top running backs in Friday night's blowout loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Peach Bowl.

Given the lopsided result in a 56-22 loss, having Davison wouldn't have made much of a difference for the Ducks, but his absence was certainly still noteworthy considering how sudden it came about in the days leading up to the game.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon Running Back Jordon Davison Shares Injury Details

Against Indiana, he could be seen on the sideline with a sling on his right arm. After the game, he explained how the injury happened in the win over Texas Tech and said he already underwent surgery.

"I had surgery on Monday," Davison said, per Matt Prehm of 247Sports. "It kind of caught me by surprise. I knew something was wrong throughout the game against, but I didn't know it was that severe. It happened in the first quarter."

Davison suffered a broken collarbone in the 23-0 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Orange Bowl. The injury happened during the first quarter but he played the rest of the contest and finished with 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon Forced to Create Emergency Plan at Running Back

Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris signals a first down during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Davison out, the Ducks leaned on Dierre Hill Jr. and Jay Harris at running back while Noah Whittington was limited with a turf toe injury after entering the contest as a game-time decision.

Oregon also moved linebacker Brayden Platt and safety Kilohana Haasenritter to running back in case of emergency, but it didn't end up mattering in a game that turned into a blowout by the second quarter.

Hill Jr. was projected to be the lead back against Indiana but instead it was Harris, who had already entered the transfer portal, that led Oregon's backfield with 15 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown while adding three grabs for 32 yards through the air.

Hill Jr. finished as the team's leading rusher but nearly all of that production came on a 71-yard run near the beginning of the third quarter, arguably already in garbage time. He ended up only receiving five carries for 86 yards along with two catches for 25 yards.

Jordon Davison's Impressive Freshman Season

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison scores a touch during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite being unable to play against Indiana, Davison's freshman season showed that he could be star in the making.

He finished the year with 113 carries for 667 yards and a team-high 15 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 62 yards.

Davison had four multi-touchdown games, two 100-yard rushing performances and found the end zone in 10 of the 14 games he played in.

Despite a disappointing end to the season, the future is clearly bright for the Ducks, and Davison is a major reason why.

