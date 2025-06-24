Ducks Digest

New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Back In Oregon, Training With Matayo Uiagalelei

Looking to improve off a 2024 season cut short by a wrist injury, former Oregon Ducks defensive end and current New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux posted a video of himself working out on the field of Autzen Stadium with Ducks star defender Matayo Uiagalelei.

Jun 17, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
Don't call it a comeback: New York Giant linebacker and former Oregon Duck Kayvon Thibodeaux is back at Autzen Stadium.

In a social media post on Monday, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is seen running drills with a spin move and practicing blocking hand placements against Oregon branded tackle dummies.

Thibodeaux did not caption the post, potentially intending for the workout video to speak for itself, which is notable as the former Duck is known to openly share his thoughts on social media.

Jun 17, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Another video also made waves online on Monday with the former Duck teaching current sophomore defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei how to throw opposing players off their set point. In the video, Thibodeaux critiques Uiagalelei's grip as the two target each others' wrists to throw off an opposing block.

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, it appears that Thibodeaux is priming a comeback not just through his commitment to off season preparation. He has some added pressure with many wondering if the Giants' drafting Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter during the 2025 NFL Draft was essentially selecting Thibodeaux's replacement.

It is important to note that Thibodeaux did get a fifth-year option picked up by the Giants for his four-year rookie contract. Per his contract, Thibodeaux has the potential of being a free agent by 2027.

Last year, Thibodeaux suffered a wrist injury in Week 5 during a win against the Seattle Seahawks. Thibodeaux was placed on injury reserve from Oct. 12 through Nov. 23. He ended the 2024 campaign with a professional career low of 14 solo tackles. He recorded eight tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as well.

During his most recent press event last Wednesday, Thibodeaux confirmed he's been healthy during spring season team engagements and that he's looking to improve on his past seasons with the goal to break former New York Giants great Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5.

“I think I'm a consistent double-digit sack guy, and I got to do that,” Thibodeaux said. "It has been a lot of ups and downs in my career and as a team, but I think this is a team that can win, and I can help that.”

East Rutherford, NJ -- June 5, 2025 -- Linebackers, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux as the New York Giants pl
East Rutherford, NJ -- June 5, 2025 -- Linebackers, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of the Giants picking up Thibodeaux's fifth year option, USA Today writer Nate Davis highlighted that Thibodeaux's comeback is essential for a future with the team.

"Thibodeaux hasn’t come close to reaching the statistical goals he’s forecast for himself," Davis said back in April. "The Giants are picking up his $14.8 million option for 2026, but Thibodeaux will need to turn it up if the team is to figure out a way to keep him, two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns and highly acclaimed pass rusher Abdul Carter, the No. 3 pick of this year’s draft, for the long term."

Maybe a little Autzen magic is exactly what Thibodeaux's off-season calls for.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

