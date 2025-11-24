Oregon Ducks Offensive Playmaker Earns MVP In Win Against USC
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 15 USC Trojans 42-27 at Autzen Stadium in week 13 and with the win, the Ducks moved to 10-1 on the season and 7-1 in Big Ten play. Oregon was able to put up 42 points against the Trojans.
Perhaps even more impressive is that the Ducks were able to do it without wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, who missed the top-15 matchup due to injury. As a result, Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq was the star of the offense on the day.
Sadiq caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns against USC. Sadiq, who has been a future first-round pick in 2026 NFL mock drafts, helped his draft stock soar even more with an incredible outing. Sadiq now has 36 receptions for 479 yards and eight touchdown catches on the season. The Ducks' game against USC was his second game of the season for Sadiq with two or more touchdowns.
Sadiq Able To Get Oregon Offense Going Early
Sadiq was able to get in a rhythm early, as he caught the Ducks' second touchdown of the day on a slant route to the back of the end zone to give the Ducks a 14-7 lead with 1:36 remaining in the first quarter. With the Ducks leading 28-21 at the end of the third quarter, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore connected again with Sadiq for a 28-yard touchdown.
MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs
MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View
MORE: Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Sadiq’s 72 receiving yards are the second most he has had this season, and it comes a week after his season high of 96 yards against Minnesota.
Sadiq Continues Hurdling Acrobatics
The 28-yard touchdown was maybe Moore’s best throw of his career, as he found his favorite tight end target in double coverage on a post route with 2:13 left in the third quarter. Sadiq added to his highlight reel with a catch and hurdle in the fourth quarter over a USC defender. Sadiq has quite a few hurdles on his tape, with the most famous hurdle coming in last year's Big Ten championship game against Penn State.
With the win, the Ducks passed a massive test while also quelling some of the national media who claim Oregon has no “impressive wins.” Oregon will face Washington in Seattle in the final week of the season in a game that could have massive CFP implications.
The CFP committee rankings, which come out a few days before Oregon faces Washington, will let Ducks fans know where they stand going into the final week.
It’s possible that with the win over USC, the Ducks could lose a close game at Washington and still make the 12-team playoff, but Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff will want to leave no doubt.