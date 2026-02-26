Kenyon Sadiq Shares Blunt Assessment On Blocking Ability

EUGENE – Tight end Kenyon Sadiq headlines the list of Oregon Ducks players participating in the 2026 NFL Combine. Following an impressive junior season with the Ducks, Sadiq has the opportunity to get selected on the first day of the NFL Draft.

Sadiq is considered one of, if not the top, tight end prospect in 2026. His catching ability made him stand out among the nation’s best collegiate tight ends in 2025, but he also showed off his ability to block with the Ducks.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq’s Critical Self-Evaluation

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq gave an honest self-reflection on his blocking skills when asked about his ability at the NFL Combine.

“Obviously, I think I’ve done a great job on the perimeter. Point of attack blocking, I feel like I do a great job for being my size as well. I kind of made that a point of emphasis coming into college,” Sadiq said, according to a post by HuskiesWire’s Alex Katson. “But the NFL is different. There's definitely a need to improve the point of attack blocking.”

Sadiq improved in that category since his collegiate career began. With former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2025, last season was Sadiq’s opportunity to show just how versatile he is as a tight end. He rose to the top of the depth chart and proved he’s an impactful player with and without the ball in his hands.

Oregon Looks to Keep Streak Alive

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby (7) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The tight end position is set for on-field workouts at noon on Friday for the NFL Combine. Sadiq can contribute to his NFL hype by showing off his athleticism at the scouting event.

Sadiq is known to hurdle over defenders and make athletic catches. Ferguson finished with the best vertical jump among the tight end group at the NFL Combine a year ago, and Sadiq could very well do the same on Friday.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Ducks have earned a first-round NFL Draft pick every year since 2020. Quarterback Justin Herbert started the latest streak of draft success for Oregon as the No. 6 pick in 2020. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. were the latest first-rounders for the Ducks in 2025.

Sadiq is a strong candidate to make it seven-straight NFL Drafts that a Duck hears his name called in the first round. He recorded eight receiving touchdowns and 560 receiving yards in 2025.

Former Ducks Could Reunite in Denver

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos are among the teams interested in drafting Sadiq. Denver reportedly held a formal interview with Sadiq, per Broncos reporter Mike Kliss.

If Denver ended up drafting Sadiq, that would reunite him with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Sadiq and Nix both played for the Ducks in 2023, although Sadiq was further down the depth chart during his true freshman season.

The Broncos have the No. 30 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq is anticipated to get selected before then by many projections. There’s still a chance he could land in Denver if trades occur or he experiences an unexpected fall.